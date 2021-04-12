True Thompson Celebrates 3rd Birthday With Stormi Webster In Bounce House At Princess-Themed Party

True Thompson looked like she had a blast on her third birthday, celebrating with cousin Stormi Webster in a bounce house with tons of balloons and more!

True Thompson‘s third birthday party looked like a dream come true! The precious daughter of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, who turned three years old on April 12, celebrated her birthday with an intimate party at her mom’s home, complete with plenty of Disney Princesses, balloons and more. True’s doting mom, 36, kicked off the day with a little tour of her home, which was wholly transformed into a palace of pastel balloons.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian Fanpage (@khloekvibes)

“Of course, the princesses,” Khloe said in her video, introducing Princess Anna and Elsa from Frozen and Princess Tiana from The Princess & The Frog, all of whom were masked. “Happy birthday, True,” one of the princesses said to the camera as Khloe continued the tour. As Khloe walked further into her home, fans got a glimpse of all of the balloons she got for her baby girl’s big day!

The balloons lined the walls in shapes of hearts and various sphere sizes. “Cousins only, but we still have to decorate,” Khloe said, noting that only members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan would be in attendance due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. When Khloe finally got to the main party area, she revealed a gorgeous room with balloons hanging from the ceiling and long tables with little chairs for True and her cousins!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stormi Webster Feed ✨. (@stormiwebsterupdates)

Another video in her Instagram Story featured True and her three-year-old cousin, Stormi Webster, bouncing around in a purple bounce house! The twosome, who are super close, looked absolutely adorable and appeared as if they were having a blast. Naturally, Stormi was accompanied by her mom, Kylie Jenner, 23, who captured the moment the two walked into the magical space!

True clearly received so much love from her family on her special day. Not only did members of the Kardashian and Jenner family get together to celebrate little True, they also shared sweet photos and videos on social media from the last three years. We cannot wait for what’s in store for True in the year to come!