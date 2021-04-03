True Thompson, 2, & Stormi Webster, 3, Hold Hands & Go For A Stroll In Cute Summer Dresses

Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s daughters True and Stormi are the most adorable BFFs! The cousins held hands while on an Easter getaway with their family.

True Thompson and Stormi Webster have been the best of friends since the day they were born! The daughters of Khloe Kardashian, 36, and Kylie Jenner, 23, were born just two months apart in 2018, and celebrated the Easter weekend with their family in Palm Springs. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul took to Instagram on April 2 to share a cute clip of the duo holding hands while going for a stroll. The two toddlers wore sundresses and swayed to the music as they walked together down a path. True wore a pink, blue and green pastel dress while Kylie dressed her mini-me in a bright, multicolored dress with a zig-zag pattern. “These two,” she captioned the post.

Earlier in the day, both of their moms shared sizzling snaps of themselves in bright bikinis as they soaked up the March sunshine. Kylie shared two snaps of herself in a gorgeous, yellow swimsuit. In the first post, she stood outside, in front of a glass door while wearing the two-piece swimsuit, which featured a halter top and a white thick bracelet. “it’s the weekend,” she captioned the pics. The second snap showed her wearing the same bikini in a close-up shot of her abs. She captioned those with a simple banana emoji.

Meanwhile, Khloe opted for a purple bikini while lounging on a pool cot. She accessorized with a gold body chain that draped across her bronzed abs in the photos, which she posted to Instagram on April 2. One day prior, she raised some eyebrows when she shared a new photo of her rainbow manicure. However, nobody was looking at her nails, rather, the giant diamond ring on that finger. Fans got even more suspicious when her on again/off again beau Tristan Thompson commented on the photo with a string of emojis, including two sets of eyes, two emojis with heart eyes, and two diamonds.

The pair, who share little True, have been planning to add to their young family, a source close to them recently revealed to HollywoodLife. “Khloe has been wanting to spend more time with Tristan lately but he hasn’t had the time to be with her or True. It’s been harder to co-parent because of the NBA season and they’ve all had little time together,” the source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HL in March 2021.