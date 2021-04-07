Serena Williams & Daughter Olympia, 3, Wear Matching Hot Pink Bathing Suits, Looking Ready For Summer

Serena Williams and her three-year-old ‘wild child,’ Olympia, looked absolutely adorable in matching hot pink swimsuits! Check out the tennis great’s latest post on Instagram.

Serena Williams and her three-year-old daughter, Olympia, looked ready to have fun in the sun in their latest post on Instagram! The 23-time Grand Slam champion, 39, shared two new photos of the beloved mother-daughter pair, who wore matching hot pink one-piece swimsuits for a photo shoot, captured by Ronald Wayne. In the first snap, Serena and Olympia, born Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., smiled brightly at the camera.

The tennis great’s swimsuit had the words “the shady one” written in white across the hot pink suit, while Olympia’s read “wild child.” Olympia’s hair was tossed up into two adorable buns, and the ladies posed up right next to a serene pool, likely near the family’s gorgeous Florida home. “The Shady One and the Wild Child, together they’re unstoppable,” Serena caption the images, which you can see here!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams)

If fans think they’ve seen these particular swimsuits before, they’d be right! Nearly two years ago, Serena took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and Olympia rocking the matching one-pieces. Then two-year-old Olympia looked absolutely adorable in her little swimsuit, and Serena looked so proud to be standing by her precious baby girl.

Of course, Serena has always been so proud of her little one, and now that Olympia, whom Serena shares with husband Alexis Ohanian, is getting older, they’re able to share some amazing experiences together — including their first Stuart Weitzman photo shoot! The twosome posed together for the Spring 2021 campaign, Footsteps to Follow, and Serena was so proud of her “mini-me” daughter.

“It was so fun,” Serena gushed of the experience. “It’s also something I’ll be able to show her in 20 years and, you just can’t beat that.” The mother-daughter pair also clearly share a love of tennis, and Olympia has been in lessons for months, proving that she could very well be following in her inspiring mama’s footsteps. We cannot wait to see more from these two!