Serena Williams & Daughter Olympia, 3, Wear Matching Hot Pink Bathing Suits, Looking Ready For Summer

Serena Williams, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.
Serena Williams and daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. on the catwalk Serena by Serena Williams show, Front Row, Spring Summer 2020, New York Fashion Week, USA - 10 Sep 2019
EXCLUSIVE: Serena Williams, her husband Alexis Ohanian and their two year old daughter Alexis Olympia, along with Serena's mother Oracene Price visiting Auckland zoo in New Zealand on Sunday, January 5. It was the day Auckland was hit by smoke drifting across the Tasman sea from the Australian bush fires, turning the summer sky dark and red, which Serena and Alexis can be seen looking up at when they left their city centre hotel. Serena was forced to wrap up against unseasonably cold weather, which she complained about on her only previous visit to Auckland in 2017. Serena said before her zoo trip on Sunday that her daughter "loves to see animals". She had taken her to Auckland's undersea aquarium, Kelly Tarlton's, the previous day. The superstar had a face like thunder most of the afternoon and even took a long rest in her daughter's pushchair at one point, engrossed in her phone while her husband took charge of Olympia. The 38-year-old 23-time Grand Slam champion plays her first competitive match in three months on Tuesday against two-time former Australian Open winner Svetlana Kuznetsova.
Serena Williams and her three-year-old ‘wild child,’ Olympia, looked absolutely adorable in matching hot pink swimsuits! Check out the tennis great’s latest post on Instagram.

Serena Williams and her three-year-old daughter, Olympia, looked ready to have fun in the sun in their latest post on Instagram! The 23-time Grand Slam champion, 39, shared two new photos of the beloved mother-daughter pair, who wore matching hot pink one-piece swimsuits for a photo shoot, captured by Ronald Wayne. In the first snap, Serena and Olympia, born Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., smiled brightly at the camera.

The tennis great’s swimsuit had the words “the shady one” written in white across the hot pink suit, while Olympia’s read “wild child.” Olympia’s hair was tossed up into two adorable buns, and the ladies posed up right next to a serene pool, likely near the family’s gorgeous Florida home. “The Shady One and the Wild Child, together they’re unstoppable,” Serena caption the images, which you can see here!

 

If fans think they’ve seen these particular swimsuits before, they’d be right! Nearly two years ago, Serena took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and Olympia rocking the matching one-pieces. Then two-year-old Olympia looked absolutely adorable in her little swimsuit, and Serena looked so proud to be standing by her precious baby girl.

Of course, Serena has always been so proud of her little one, and now that Olympia, whom Serena shares with husband Alexis Ohanian, is getting older, they’re able to share some amazing experiences together — including their first Stuart Weitzman photo shoot! The twosome posed together for the Spring 2021 campaign, Footsteps to Follow, and Serena was so proud of her “mini-me” daughter.

United States’ Serena Williams sits with her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., as they look on during a Fed Cup qualifying tennis match, in Everett, Wash, on February 8, 2020 [Elaine Thompson/AP/Shutterstock].
“It was so fun,” Serena gushed of the experience. “It’s also something I’ll be able to show her in 20 years and, you just can’t beat that.” The mother-daughter pair also clearly share a love of tennis, and Olympia has been in lessons for months, proving that she could very well be following in her inspiring mama’s footsteps. We cannot wait to see more from these two!