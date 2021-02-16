Watch

Serena Williams Shares ‘Tennis Diaries’ Of Her Daughter Olympia, 3, Practicing Tennis In Australia

EXCLUSIVE: Serena Williams, her husband Alexis Ohanian and their two year old daughter Alexis Olympia, along with Serena's mother Oracene Price visiting Auckland zoo in New Zealand on Sunday, January 5.
Serena Williams and her tennis coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, shared the cutest clips of the tennis champion’s daughter, Olympia, taking the court in Australia! See the adorable videos of Olympia wielding her racket.

Watch out Melbourne, there might be an underdog ready to take the title in the women’s game! Serena Williams and her tennis coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, shared the sweetest videos of the tennis great’s three-year-old daughter practicing on the courts during the Australian Open. Olympia Ohanian, whom Serena shares with her adoring husband Alexis Ohanian, looked ready to take on any competitor as Patrick tossed her a few tennis balls and she swung her racket with total fearlessness.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams)

Although the precious three-year-old, born Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., had some trouble getting to a few balls, and even tried to kick one with her foot, she smiled the entire way through the practice and looked way too cute. Olympia wielded her Wilson tennis racket like a champ, and showed quite a bit of promise for any future on-court action. “Tennis diaries,” Serena captioned the video.

Naturally, Serena’s coach couldn’t help but also get in on the fun. Not only did he share an extended edition of the video, which featured Olympia running back to her mom after her practice, it also had Sia‘s hit song “Unstoppable” playing as the audio. “Like mother, like daughter,” Patrick captioned the clip, tagging Serena’s Instagram handle as well as her daughter’s. The coach also noted that it was “Crazy to think I coached both 2017 AO women’s champions today!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by THE COACH (@patrickmouratoglou)

Some fans might not remember, but Serena was actually pregnant with Olympia when she won her last major title at the 2017 Australian Open! Four years later, Serena is heading into yet another Grand Slam semi-final where she’ll face off against three-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka, who won the 2019 Australian Open and the US Open in 2020 and 2018. But Serena’s going to be an incredible competitor.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion is in search of her record-tying 24th major title. Serena recently beat Romanian player and two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep in the quarter-finals of the 2021 AO with a decisive 6-3, 6-3 final score. We cannot wait to see how far Serena goes in this latest chapter of her incredible, inspiring career.