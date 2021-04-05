Katy Perry Reveals Hairy Legs & Admits She Doesn’t Have ‘Time’ To Shave After Giving Birth

On this week’s ‘American Idol,’ Katy Perry made a relatable statement about not being able to find time to shave after having a baby.

Katy Perry is embracing life as a new mom — even if it means having to give up some of her grooming habits! On the April 4 episode of American Idol, Katy was so moved by contestant, Cassandra Coleman’s, performance, that she admittedly got chills. While sharing her praise, though, Katy made quite the confession.

“Your voice is a spiritual experience,” Katy gushed. “It is otherworldly, angelic. As a new mother, I don’t have very much time, so I quit shaving, but when you sang, the hair on my legs grew an inch and a half. Full body chills! It was amazing.” Afterward, host Ryan Seacrest jumped in to add, “I tell you, Luke [Bryan] was checking to make sure you were telling the truth while talking.”

Katy had no shame in showing the proof, and she lifted her right up onto the table to give her fellow judge a closer look. “She literally has leg hair!” Luke exclaimed, to which Ryan quipped back, “Thank you for the forensic report.” Luckily, Katy warned Luke not to “touch” when he did his analysis.

This pre-taped portion of Idol was filmed back in the fall of 2020, so Katy was truly a brand new mom at the time (she gave birth to her daughter, Daisy Dove, in August). Daisy was the singer’s first child, and her fiance, Orlando Bloom’s, second (he has a son, Flynn, with his ex, Miranda Kerr). Later this month, American Idol will resume with live shows, but for now, Katy is enjoying her time off with her family.

In March, the trio spent time in Hawaii, where they were photographed on the beach, taking walks and more. Now, they’re back in California, and continued their beach outings with a trip to Santa Barbara on Easter Sunday. Katy and Orlando have been together on and off since 2016, and got engaged on Valentine’s Day 2019. While their original wedding plans were derailed by the coronavirus, fans are now anxiously waiting for them to tie the knot!