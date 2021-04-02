Lil Nas X Reveals Whether He’s Dating Anyone After New Music Video Goes Viral

Is Lil Nas X single and ready to mingle? The ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’ artist reveals his current relationship status in a new interview.

Lil Nas X spilled the tea about his dating life in a new interview, revealing whether or not he’s seeing anyone special amidst his massive success. The artist, 21, just went viral with his devilish “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” music video, and his career is only getting hotter. Navigating relationships is just a little more complicated than a simple “yes” or “no,” he said on the April 2 episode of the Spout Podcast.

Right now, Nas X is single. Hear that, fellas? “Not right now. Whenever I start dating somebody, I fall too into them sometimes,” he explained on the podcast. But he doesn’t necessarily see it as something negative. Or positive, either. “Good, in whatever my idea of love is right now. But also bad, because this person is maybe occupying too much of my time.”

Nas X also spoke about coming out as gay in 2019 and how it’s affected his love life. “It’s definitely easier,” he dished. “Before fame, I dated maybe like two, three people. None of the relationship anybody ever knew besides us two, you know?” The “Old Town Road” singer declined to name names, though.

Nas X is currently under fire from conservatives outraged by his “Montero” music video, which features him pole dancing his way from heaven down to hell. There, he gives Satan himself a very enthusiastic lap dance. He’s riding that outrage to the top of the charts, though, even releasing a pair of black sneakers that look like they’re dripping with blood. It’s only upward from here.