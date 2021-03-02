Miley Cyrus Mocks Her ‘Hannah Montana’ Character With TikTok Skit Featuring Lil Nas X — Watch

Miley Cyrus and Lil Nas X basically gave fans the 30-second ‘Hannah Montana’ episode they didn’t know they needed. Check out their hilarious TikTok duet!

Fans know that Miley Cyrus has wholly come into her own and shed her innocent Disney persona. But she still loves to poke fun at those days! In a new TikTok video, the “Prisoner” songstress, 28, duetted a video originally made by rapper Lil Nas X, 21, for an epic collaboration that basically summarized “every episode of Hannah Montana,” as one of the text boxes in the clip highlighted.

The video, which you can see above, featured Lil Nas’ original clip, with the rapper rocking a blonde wig, much like Hannah herself, and Miley working a purple wig like Lilly/ Lola Luftnagle (Emily Osment) wore anytime she was with Hannah (aka, Miley Stewart). “I can’t keep doing this, Lilly,” Lil Nas says as Miley/Hannah. “I can’t keep living this life! Stop! Stop the music!” As Lil Nas takes a pause, fans already knew that the big reveal was coming.

“I’m Hannah Montana,” he said, removing his wig. A string of shocked reactions were perfectly cued after the reveal, but Miley’s reaction as Lilly — or Lilly’s internal monologue — really gave the clip a whole new vibe. “Again? The old Hannah reveal is losing its shock value. You do this every f*cking week, Miley,” the singer said while in character. The real Miley also captioned the combined TikTok video “What Lilly is really thinking when Miley presses send on ANOTHER Hannah reveal.”

Lil Nas X actually made his version of the clip prior to Miley giving her fun duet! “I hope miley don’t block me for this,” he captioned his solo clip. But as fans can clearly see, Miley was all about the video. It’s been more than 10 years since the last episode of Hannah Montana aired on Disney Channel, and a lot has changed since then for Miley, who’s become an epic rocker over the last decade.

But even Miley has admitted that she wouldn’t necessarily be averse to returning to the character that skyrocketed her to fame. “You know when something like a good vintage t-shirt, enough time has to go by for it to be good again? It goes through a period where it’s bad because it’s old, but then it’s so old it’s good again. That’s why we have to wait,” Miley said on the September 11 interview on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp of a potential revival. “Hannah [Montana] is like a fine wine. We gotta wait until she’s ready.” Hopefully if there is a revival, Lil Nas X can have a starring role! After this TikTok collaboration, we’d love to see it.