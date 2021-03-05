Lil Nas X Claims Tekashi 6ix9ine Slid Into His DMs With Flirty Message But Rapper Denies Allegations

After Tekashi 6ix9ine made a homophobic crack about Lil Nas X, the ‘Old Town Road’ rapper shared what looked like a flirty DM from 6ix9ine, which the ‘GOOBA’ rapper denied sending!

The Internet was on fire on Thursday (March 4) night, thanks to a back-and-forth between Lil Nas X and Tekashi 6ix9ine. The drama began when DJ Akademiks shared a New York Post article titled “China makes COVID-19 anal swabs mandatory for foreigners” on Instagram. “Lil Nas x entered the chat,” commented 6ix9ine, 24. In response to the homophobic remark, Nas X, 21, only had two words to say: “this you?” While dancing along to one of his songs (“Call Me By Your Name,” an appropriate choice, all things considered), Lil Nas X shared a screenshot of a Feb. 16 DM from 6ix9ine. “Gonna be in ya city soon what you doing lol? [upside-down smiley emoji][heart emoji].”

The drama of 6ix9ine possibly flirting with Lil Nas X caught everyone’s attention. The buzz prompted 6ix9ine to respond, and the controversial rainbow-colored rapper denied sending Nas X a message. “Before this sh-t even starts, we’re going to nip this sh-t [in the bud],” Tekashi (born Daniel Hernandez) said in an Instagram Story. In the clip, 6ix9ine opens up his Instagram app, heads to Lil Nas X’s IG account – which, it appears, 6ix9ine isn’t following – and opens the Message area. “Look,” Tekashi says when it appears that there are no messages between him and Nas X. “Stop playing with me.”

Instagram allows senders to “Unsend” messages. Unsending “will remove the message for everyone. People may have seen or forwarded it already.” Or, possibly screenshot the message. Fans also commented online how in 6ix9ine’s IG, the “Messages also said ‘delete’ which it wouldn’t say if he didn’t send anything…” “Do he realize messages doesn’t say delete block accept unless there was an actual message there before deleting………….” Tekashi has yet to respond to these conspiracy theories.

Lil Nas X (born Montero Lamar Hill) famously came out as gay in 2019 at the height of his “Old Town Road” fame. “The honest truth is, I planned to die with the secret,” he told The Guardian in 2020. “But that changed when I became Lil Nas X.” The rapper said that he “100% want(s) to represent the LGBT community,” but that he also worries about the safety and well-being of fans and peers who are grappling with the decision to come out. “I don’t want to encourage them to do something they don’t 100% want to do. Especially in, like, middle school or high school. Because it’s just super hard. It’s easier for me. I’m not depending on anybody. There’s no one who’s going to kick me out of the house – nobody to start treating me sh-tty.”