Tekashi 6ix9ine Shows Off 60-Lb. Weight Loss In New Shirtless Pic: Before & After Photos

Tekashi 6ix9ine took to Instagram to share a new shirtless photo of himself ’60 pounds lighter’ and reveal how ‘going through a lot in life’ caused him to ‘constantly’ eat.

Tekashi 6ix9ine, 24, is showing off an impressive transformation in his most recent Instagram post! The rapper shared several pics and video clips, including a shirtless one of himself on Feb. 24 and revealed he lost 60 lbs. while making time to “focus” on himself after “going through a lot.” In one snapshot, he’s standing shirtless while showing off his tattoos and wearing black pants and in another, his leaner shirtless body is on full display.

The videos also show the talented artist before and after the weight loss with the after clips clearly showing more colorful tattoos on his chest. He’s talking to someone behind the camera in most of them and is sitting in a car in another. 6ix9ine also added a lengthy caption about his weight loss journey and encouraged his fans to take control of their own lives even when they feel like they can’t.

“Hey guysss………. SO the real reason I LEFT Instagram and MUSIC for 6 months is because in September I was the biggest I ever got .. I weighed 204 pounds and I was kinda going through a lot in life and I was just constantly eating and eating……,” he wrote. “I told myself to put the music to the side and focus on myself and here I am today 60 pounds lighter at 140 … ALL THIS TO SAY … – IN LIFE everyone needs a break, in the chaos of everything that is going on in your life.”

“Tell yourself, ‘I control what happens in my life’,” he continued. “do NOT let anyone tell you that things you want it’s not possible, that’s FALSE! YOU WANT IT GO GET IT ! OWN THAT SH*T ! I AM AND FOREVER WILL BE THE KING OF NEW YORK CHECK THE F*CKING STATS !!!!!!”

Before 6ix9ine shared his inspiring new post, he made headlines for debuting his full body tattoos on Feb. 4. The new art was shown in a video in which he was in a studio and appearing to tease new music and fans couldn’t help but notice. Some of 6ix9ine’s ink includes the huge memorable “69” on his chest, flames, a giant purple rose underneath his neck, and two smiley faces with rainbow petal patterns around them on both of his shoulders.

We’re so happy for 6ix9ine and his weight loss journey. We look forward to seeing more awesome posts from him in the future.