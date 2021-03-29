Tamar Braxton Says She’s ‘A Different Person’ Near Death Experience: I Had ‘A Lot Of Therapy’

Eight months after her suicide attempt, Tamar Braxton opened up to HL about how her life has changed thanks to therapy.

Tamar Braxton has come a long way since she tried to end her own life in July 2020. “It’s been a lot of therapy and it’s been a lot of self-reflection,” Tamar told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, while promoting her Under Construction podcast. “I had to have a lot of uncomfortable conversations with myself and also with other people about myself to want to be a better self.”

She explained that one of the most important things she’s learned is that she’s “been burying” trauma from being abused as a young child, which led to her current struggles . “There are things that I wasn’t ready to deal with,” Tamar admitted. “These are things that I was definitely acting out on in my life. I can proudly say that I was a different person from last year to this year. Although it’s been a short period of time and I still have a lot of work ahead of me, there is a lot of work that I have done that is behind me.”

Tamar also revealed that her focus now is doing what’s best for herself, rather than pleasing others. “Before, I would keep going because I didn’t want to disappoint people and I didn’t want people to go, ‘She’s being difficult,” she said. “I always felt over committed and never committed to myself. When I wasn’t feeling great, I still did it. Now, things have to really means something to me. I forgive myself a lot from the guilt that other people used to put on me. If i’m feeling down, if I don’t feel up to it…I just don’t do it. I allow myself that time.”