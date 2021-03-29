See Pics

Rihanna Slays In Crop Top & Mini Skirt For Night Out — Pic

FILE - In this Saturday, Aug. 22, 2015, file photo, Taylor Swift performs during the "1989" world tour at Staples Center in Los Angeles. Swift is releasing a live concert special on Dec. 20, from her star-studded "1989 World Tour" exclusively on Apple Music, the pop star announced Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)
A very stylish Rihanna dines at Italian Restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. 29 Mar 2021 Pictured: Rihanna. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA742946_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Bella Hadid seen wearing a pink skirt in New York City Pictured: Bella Hadid Ref: SPL5023660 120918 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Robert O'neil / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
During a night out in Santa Monica, Rihanna looked incredibly sexy while pairing her black skirt with a crop top.

Rihanna turned heads when she stepped out for dinner in Santa Monica on March 28. The singer rocked a tiny black mini skirt for her evening out, which she paired with a matching crop top and a long coat. She also wore pointy-toed heels, which featured straps all the way up her calves. The look was complete with a small purse and sunglasses, and Rihanna accessorized with lots of rings on both hands.

Rihanna heads to dinner in a crop top and skirt. (MEGA)

For her beauty look, RiRi wore her hair in long braids, with part of her locks pulled back into a bun. She also added a pop of color to the edgy outfit by wearing red lipstick. When she was photographed outside the restaurant, Rihanna was alone, and it’s unclear who she was meeting up with inside for her night out.

Rihanna photographed leaving a restaurant in Santa Monica. (MEGA)

Although Rihanna kept a pretty low profile in 2020, she’s been seen out and about quite a bit more recently. RiRi’s been keeping very busy with her Savage x Fenty collection and Fenty Beauty line, but earlier this month, she teased that new music could finally be on the horizon. Fans have been dying for new tracks from Rihanna since the release of her last album, Anti, which came out in Jan. 2016 — FIVE years ago.

Rihanna was celebrating Anti’s historic five-year run on the Billboard Hot 200 charts when she made the announcement that new music is coming. “Celebrate by releasing a new song!” one fan told her, to which she responded, “I think I should. Just 1 tho.” Normally, when Rihanna responds to a fan comment about new music, she jokingly scolds them for expecting too much from her, so this was a very different response than usual. Could the time finally be coming!?

Meanwhile, Rihanna was most recently romantically linked to rapper, A$AP Rocky, who she was photographed spending quite a bit of time with in 2020. The two have kept their relationship very low-key, but all signs point to things being quite serious between them. He even joined her in her homeland of Barbados for the holidays last year!