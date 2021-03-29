Breaking News

Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid Are ‘Married’, According To Ingrid Michaelson & Fans Are Freaking

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are already parents to a baby girl, but his collaborator Ingrid Michaelson has claimed the two are secretly married.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have allegedly tied the knot, if is his “To Begin Again” duet partner Ingrid Michaelson is to be believed. The 41-year-old singer/songwriter and recent Zayn collaborator claimed in a Mar. 29 Instagram live session that the singer is “such a private person and now he’s married and has a child so, he does the things he wants to do.” The couple welcomed daughter Khai in Sept. 2020, but this is the first time since then that one of their friends as said anything about the two marrying.  HollywoodLife.com has reached out to both Zayn and Gigi’s reps for comment, as well as Ingrid for clarification.

The Twittersphere blew up at the news, with “ZAYN IS MARRIED” trending hard. So far neither Zayn or Gigi has spoken out about Ingrid’s claim. She made the announcement when talking about how she and Zayn shot the “To Begin Again” music video separately. “We’ve never met, I’ve never spoken to him. Zayn doesn’t do stuff he doesn’t want to do and the fact that he did this son is very flattering,” she mentioned just before dropping the marriage claim. So there’s a chance she could just be confused about Zayn and Gigi’s status, as they’re very much a devoted couple and partners.

The pair dropped “To Begin Again” as a surprise to fans on Wed. Mar. 16. Zayn lent his gorgeous vocals to the song that the two co-wrote with Sarah Aarons. Zayn appears at 1:23 into the song to take over the second verse, in the tune about rebooting and learning to live again after a life threatening, world ending event. Which is very prescient in these times as the COVID-19 pandemic seems to have an end in sight with mass vaccinations helping bring relief and hope to many who feared catching and or dying from the virus.

 