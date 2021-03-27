Tamar Braxton Confesses She ‘Hates Dating’ As She Reveals Desire For More Children At Age 44

Tamar Braxton thinks dating is ‘for a young woman’ but is ‘looking for a best friend.’

Tamar Braxton, 44, is not a fan of dating at her age, but she still wants to meet someone who is “really good with kids” as she embarks on a new journey in her life. The singer was promoting her new podcast, Under Construction, when she opened up to us about being single and wanting more children in the future. She’s already the mother of her seven-year-old son Logan, whom she shares with ex-husband Vincent Herbert, 48, and is hoping to either find someone else with kids and/or even adopt if she finds it suits her.

“I absolutely hate dating! I hate it! That’s something for a young woman to do,” Tamar EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on Mar. 26. “It’s exciting at that time to put on makeup and get all dressed up and lay down the heels for the person you have a crush on to come pick you up. That’s all cute, but that’s for a young woman.”

“A mature stature in I guess, the second phase in her life — Dating is strenuous,” she continued. “First of all, to get me to get up and put on some makeup, to put on an outfit to take me out of my house, it’s a lot of conversations! A lot of conversations! Because that’s a lot in itself. But what I am looking for in a partner is, I’m looking for a best friend, somebody I can just talk to and laugh about anything and somebody who’s not going to take everything so personal.”

The beauty then went on to describe her experiences with “sensitive” men. “What I found in dating is these men are so sensitive,” she explained. “I don’t know who raised these people! No seriously, but someone who’s really light hearted, someone who’s really good with kids. If we can’t have kids together, I would hope that we can kind of raise our kids together. I have a 7-year-old, so if they have somebody, a kid that was 5 or 8 or whatever, that would be ideal. And somebody who just kind of wants to chill and not raise so much hell because I’m kind of in the coasting point of my life. I just want to have fun!”

In addition to being open about bonding with someone else’s kids, Tamar admitted she’s “open to” adoption and “kind of always” has been. “I’m definitely open to it,” she said. “I kind of have always been open to it but I’ve never had the right partner. I don’t think I’m really good in that area — Hint — The last relationship!”

Although she didn’t name names, Tamar’s hint could be referring to her relationship with ex-fiance David Adefeso. She made headlines when she talked about the abuse allegation he made against her during her appearance on Tamron Hall in Oct. “I am a survivor of a domestic violence relationship. And not at any point was David and I in an abusive relationship,” she said during the interview.

Now that Tamar is past that relationship and moving on with her personal life, she seems more ready than ever to discuss her ups and downs, including the scary moment she was found unresponsive by David in July 2020. In fact, it’s one of the reasons she decided to start her new podcast.

“I always loved radio broadcasting and ultimately, that is one of my goals is to have a radio show because I love the aspect of music and talk, but I wanted to create a platform that speaks about everything that I went through last summer about mental health and understanding it and always preparing yourself to be a better version of yourself,” she said. “I wanted to create a space where I could talk about my troubles and people could listen and identify and wanted to heal out loud. Under Construction is my baby and it’s so important to me.”

Under Construction‘s new episodes are released on Wednesdays and available on all podcast platforms.