Tamar Braxton Cries As She Denies Being In Abusive Relationship With Ex David Adefeso: ‘He Was My Best Friend’

For the first time, Tamar Braxton is speaking out against the domestic abuse allegation made by her ex-fiancé David Adefeso following her alleged suicide attempt.

Tamar Braxton is ready to talk about the domestic abuse allegation made by her ex-fiancé, David Adefeso, and her alleged suicide attempt in an interview on Tamron Hall that will air on Oct. 28. In a sneak peek clip for the interview (seen above), Tamar can be seen breaking her silence on David’s claim that he’s a “victim of domestic violence” and that Tamar “attacked” him during a car ride.

“I am a survivor of a domestic violence relationship. And not at any point was David and I in an abusive relationship,” Tamar asserts in the teaser clip, therefore denying that she and David every abused one another. Tamar didn’t deny to Tamron Hall, however, that she “voice recorded” their aforementioned car ride together.

During David’s headline-making Instagram Live session in September, the CEO of The Pacific Group and Sootchy Inc (both financial services firms) claimed that he was “being secretly recorded” during the car ride, and that audio of his reaction to Tamar’s alleged attack was sent to his family and friends. However, in Tamar’s new interview, the Braxton Family Values star claims that David has a “video tape” of the incident and insists that it doesn’t reveal any physical abuse.

Regardless, Tamar only had high praise for her ex, who filed for a restraining order from her in the beginning of September. “Let me tell you something that I loved David. He was my best friend. He was an amazing, amazing partner. He was my son’s best friend as well, they were best friends,” Tamar tells Tamron as she begins to choke up with tears. However, the famous singer still had her doubts over why her former fiancé was “acting like this,” and explains why in the rest of the preview above.

David originally accused Tamar of attacking him “with a blow to [his] neck” while “driving at high speed” during his Instagram Live session in September. HollywoodLife could not independently verify David’s claims, and we had reached out to Tamar’s rep at the time. However, David clarified that he still loves Tamar “with [his] entire heart” and that he’ll “continue to stand by Tamar no matter what.”

David was the one who made the life-saving 911 call after finding Tamar unresponsive in July of 2020. “She’s been drinking. She’s on medication for depression. I don’t know how much. She sent a letter earlier. Just ask them to hurry,” David told the operator after making the call. Tamar’s shaken fiancé later added, “She was very angry earlier on. She has trouble with the network, the company she’s working with and they did something today” (at the time, WEtv was about to air her new show called Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life, which was postponed for a September premiere).

Tamar was soon rushed to the hospital, and she later thanked David for “saving [her] life” in an emotional Instagram post. She also admitted to “battling mental health for some time now” in another Instagram post that she shared in September.