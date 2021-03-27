Kourtney Kardashian, 41, Slays In Silver Bikini In The Snow While In Aspen — Pics

Bikini in the snow! Kourtney Kardashian sizzled in her latest Instagram photos as she wore just a two piece, cowboy hat and puffer jacket.

Kourtney Kardashian, 41, knows how to slay a bikini! The mom-of-three looked incredible as she rocked a metallic silver bikini while posing in the Aspen snow on Saturday, March 27. “How’s your Aspen?” she cheekily captioned the photos. In the first, she posed with just the bikini, a cowboy hat and a chunky pair of moon-inspired snow boots with the gorgeous scenery surrounding her. In the next, she added a white puffer as she worked her best model pose in the cool weather.

The sexy pics were giving us serious Mariah Carey in Aspen vibes, as the 52-year-old singer is known for her bikini-in-the-snow photos. “I mean you’re really going there. I’m here for it,” sister Khloe Kardashian, 36 couldn’t help but comment — she can say that again! “Best ski outfit of all time,” her friend and Poosh colleague Sarah Howard added, while fans dubbed the reality star their “Disney Princess,” and a “sexy mama.”

The Poosh founder appears to be enjoying her family getaway to the ritzy Colorado ski town with her three kids Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6! The family looked so cute as they bundled up to explore the village on Friday, March 25. Kourt looked straight off the runway as she rocked a designer Prada snowsuit, twinning with Penelope in a pricey Moncler! Little Reign was also looking so adorable with his fresh buzz cut as she looked off to the side. “good little ski bunnies,” Kourt wrote in her caption.

In other posts, the family could be seen taking a ride on a lift and hitting the slopes on her skis! Kourtney looked like such a pro as she glided down the mountain on the vacation, also joined by Alice + Olivia designer Stacey Bendet. “So Hot,” Stacey commented on the latest bikini photos, adding several fire emojis. She also called the getaway the “best trip” in a comment on Kourtney’s snow outfit pic. It’s no surprise to see Kourtney slaying in another bikini photo, as the star — who is dating Travis Barker — regularly posts about her health and fitness routine via Poosh. In particular, she drinks her signature avocado-banana smoothie with spinach every morning after working out, also adding in some chocolate protein powder and cinnamon for flavor.

On Friday, Kourt and Travis looked so cute as they went for a romantic stroll after a lunch date! The Blink 182 drummer sweetly put his arm around the 41-year-old as they headed back to their car. The couple looked low key and casual as they both sported sunglasses and protective black face masks. Travis specifically wore a red shirt with the words “don’t trust anyone,” while Kourt sported a throwback pair of flared black pants and a chunky pair of Doc Martin boots.