Khloe Kardashian Confirms She Was Dissing Younes Bendjima As ‘Toxic For Kourtney’

Shade confirmed! ‘KUWTK’ viewers suspected Khloe Kardashian was trashing Kourtney’s ex, Younes Bendjima, on the latest episode and she totally was!

“Do you still talk to what’s his name?” Khloe Kardashian asked sister Kourtney Kardashian on the Mar. 25 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. When Kourt, 41, said “no,” Khloe, 36, asked, “Do you think he may have been a bit negative for you?” While neither Khloe nor Kourt, clarified who “what’s-his-name” was, some KUWTK fans suspected that they were talking about Younes Bendjima, the Algerian model that Kourt dated from 2016 to 2018. As the episode aired, Khloe tweeted, “He was sooooooo toxic and negative for Kourt. #KUWTK” “Are we talking about Y?” asked a KUWTK fan. To which, Khloe responded, “Yous smart.”

So, there you have it: Khloe was talking about Younes when she called out “what’s-his-name.” Kourt did say that Younes stills “text me once and a while.” When Khloe asked if her older sister “ever think(s) about him,” Kourt said not at all. It seemed that she couldn’t bother to waste a thought on him, or even remember his name.

Kourt and Younes, 27, struck up a romance after meeting at Paris Fashion week in October 2016. The couple seemed like they had staying power, with Younes joining Kourtney on luxury vacations around the world. Then, in August 2018, Younes was spotted getting cozy with another woman in Mexico, and that was all Kourt needed to kick him to the curb. After having her heart broken in a similar fashion by Scott Disick, Kourtney had no patience for Younes.

Except, that wasn’t the last that KUWTK fans would see of Mr. Bendjima. Kourt and Younes reunited at the 2019 KarJenner Christmas Eve party. In the Instagram Gallery that Kourtney shared, there was Younes, standing with his arm wrapped around her waist. However, the reunion was short-lived. “Deep down, she knows there’s not a future there [with Younes], but she doesn’t have anyone else in her life [romantically] right now,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Her sisters would like to see her with someone older, more mature, and wise like Kourtney, who is an old soul.”

How about a 45-year-old single father of two, with a thriving career and stable financial situation? Enter Travis Barker. The blink-182 drummer and Kourt had been friends for years when they decided to take their relationship to the next level at the end of 2020.

“I’m spending time with a woman who’s a great mom; who’s, like, a great friend,” said Travis during the Mar. 4 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. “It just comes natural. It’s like a maturity thing. I also really like missing someone and cherishing the time that I spend with them instead of, you know, every day being with them. Especially in the beginning of the relationship, I think missing someone is so important.”