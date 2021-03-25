Kourtney Kardashian Reveals She Gets ‘Hundreds’ Of DMs From Guys As Khloe Asks Who She’s Dating

In a preview for this week’s all-new ‘KUWTK’, Khloe puts Kourtney in the hot seat about her dating life!

Kourtney Kardashian‘s doing just fine in the love department, simply because — in a new preview for tonight’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode — Kourtney tells sisters Khloe and Kim Kardashian that she’s “content” with me, myself and I. The eldest Kardashian-Jenner sisters are thrilled to be reunited for a beachside dinner at the family’s Malibu vacation home — where Kourtney and Khloe are on a mission to “make Kim happy” during a “stressful” time. The dinner is just one of many activities the trio will embark on during their overnight “chill” stay.

After they sit down for dinner outside, where they’re served by a chef and other wait staff, Khloe instantly begins questioning Kourtney about her love life — a tactic she later admits is a plan to entertain Kim, who “loves the gossip.”

Khloe asks, “Are you dating anyone?”, to which Kourtney replies, “No, who would I be dating?” Although, the Poosh founder, 41, isn’t lying at the time, she has since gone public with her new romance with longtime friend, Blink 182 drummer, Travis Barker.

“Do you want to date anyone?” Khloe presses. “I don’t. I really don’t,” Kourtney admits. Khloe continues her grill session by asking, “How many people DM you?” And, without hesitation, Kourtney says with a slight smirk, “Hundreds.” Then, Kim chimes in to suggest, “We can get drunk and go through your DMs. That’s like the most fun.”

The conversation takes a juicier turn when Khloe asks, “Do you still talk to what’s his name?”, to which Kourtney confidently replies, “No. Never.”

Khloe prods, “Do you look back and think he might have been a little negative for you?” and Kourt confirms, “Yeah,” noting, “He’ll text me once and a while.”

Khloe adds, “You don’t ever think about him?”, to which Kourtney says, No!” The sisters don’t mention the name of the aforementioned male.

In her confessional, Khloe explains her and Kourtney’s plan to lift Kim’s spirits. “It’s our job to distract Kim and take away all of her worries for the night, so if that means me going after Kourtney’s sex life a little bit, she’s going to have to take one for the team. Kim lives for the gossip and we’re here to make Kim happy,” Khloe says.

The preview ends with Kourtney declaring that she’s “feeling very content with my own way of life,” while the sisters raise a glass for a champagne glasses.

The farewell season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Thursdays at 8:00pm ET/PT on E!. Be sure to check back at HollywoodLife for weekly recaps!