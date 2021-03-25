Honey Boo Boo’s Sister Pumpkin Shuts Down Critics Of Teen’s Appearance: She’s A ‘Beautiful Soul’

Pumpkin defended Honey Boo Boo against ‘mean things’ online critics said about her 15-year-old sister, after the former ‘Toddlers & Tiaras’ star wore long lashes and nails.

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, 21, won’t let online bullies “go judging or name calling” at the expense of her 15-year-old sister, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson. Honey Boo Boo has grown up since her days on Toddlers & Tiaras between 2012-2013, meaning that her style has obviously changed. Some fans appeared to make fun of these changes on Twitter, leading Pumpkin to defend her sister’s appearance in a heartfelt Instagram message on March 25.

“Let’s start with a few things. Alana is 15 now she likes the long lashes & long nails but that doesn’t make her ‘ghetto ,ratchet,poor, or grown’. At 15 I’m glad the only things she worries about is her nails and lashes because as people most of her age she could definitely be involved in much worse,” Lauryn wrote alongside a meme about her sister. “YALL LOOK AT HONEY BOO BOO,” it read over recent photos of the teen, who was rocking false eyelashes and acrylic nails in the pictures.

Pumpkin then commended all of Honey Boo Boo’s amazing qualities, which she has observed as her sister’s “legal guardian of almost 3 years now.” She added, “[Honey Boo Boo’s] a beautiful soul who’s been through entirely to much for her age but still manages to give a person the shirt off her back when she may not have it to give. She bust her a– in school and keeps her grades up so who gives a damn If she wants to throw on lashes or long nails for the week.”

Pumpkin concluded her PSA by writing, “So next time before y’all go judging or name calling understand truly who Alana is and all the mean things you call her or the mean things you might say she’s still a child who has feelings.”

Pumpkin became Honey Boo Boo’s legal guardian after their mother, June Shannon (famously known as Mama June), was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia in March of 2019. June went missing after her arrest, and Pumpkin and Honey Boo Boo could not reach their mom’s phone at one point.

However, June — along with her boyfriend Gene Doak, who was also arrested on drug charges — made the decision to check into rehab and treat their addiction. The couple celebrated one year of sobriety in Jan. 2021!

June is now just trying to “mend” her relationships with Honey Boo Boo and Pumpkin. “When they turned away from me, it was kind of hurtful, especially when you’re as close as me and my kids are,” June EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on our podcast, as Mama June: Road To Redemption premiered on March 18. She added, “Now, I’m trying to mend that relationship, and it’s still struggling back and forth. I’m very proud of them and I’m grateful Pumpkin stepped up because I wasn’t good enough for myself, I definitely wasn’t good enough to take care of Alana.”