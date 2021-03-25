Machine Gun Kelly’s Ex Sommer Ray Accuses Him Of Cheating On Her With Meghan Fox

Sommer Ray says then-BF Machine Gun Kelly cheated on her with Megan Fox, but says she’d do the same given the chance with the stunning actress.

When Machine Gun Kelly left for Puerto Rico in March 2020 to film Midnight in the Switchgrass opposite Megan Fox, he had been dating model Sommer Ray, 24. He even invited her to come visit him on the island, but ended up falling hard for his co-star Megan instead. Sommer now says that she’s glad she never slept with the rocker/actor — whose real name is Colson Baker — because he “cheated” on her with Megan, 34. But Sommer says even she probably would have cheated with stunning actress if the roles were reversed.

“I dated Colson, never had sex with him…I make you wait at least three months because I have to make sure that you’re someone good to me,” Sommer revealed on Logan Paul’s Mar. 24 podcast, Impaulsive, “I’m not going to make you a number if you’re not good to me. So Colson just never passed the test. I don’t really feel bad saying that because he did kind of cheat on me with Megan Fox,” she said.

“Cause if you look at the timeline of us dating, we were together in Puerto Rico. [MGK] said ‘Come to Puerto Rico with me’ and I said ‘ok.’ I go to Puerto Rico and he’s filming this movie, the Switchblade Grass or whatever, I don’t know. It’s this movie he’s filming with Megan Fox so he’s hyped about it,” she explained in reference to Megan and Colson’s film Midnight in the Switchgrass.

“I waited in the hotel the whole time while he’s filming with her and I’m not really thinking anything of it. I don’t want to be insecure,” Sommer continued, as Logan and his crew teased her about the comment, telling her it’s Megan Fox and how could she not “think anything of it!”

“I thought she was older and had kids and was married and stuff,” Sommer continued, as Logan and the crew told her that it’s all true, but that she’s still Megan Fox. At the time Megan was still married to actor Brian Austin Green, with who she shares three sons Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 4. Brian announced the couple’s separation in May 2020, but the pair had differing dates for when their marriage actually ended. In paperwork from Megan’s Nov. 2020 divorce filing. Megan listed Nov. 2019 as when they separated, while Brian wrote March 5, 2020 as the day things officially ended between the two after nearly 10 years of marriage.

Sommer had to admit that Megan is so hot and sexy that she’s impossible for anybody to resist. “I’m like, dude, I’d probably do the same thing, like I’d cheat on Colson with Megan Fox if it was the other way around,” she laughed. A year after meeting and falling for each other on the film set, Megan and Colson are still going strong.

As we previously reported, “Colson never imagined his relationship with Megan would take off like it did when they first started dating. He understood her situation and didn’t want to put any pressure on things and took it for what it was,” a source told us EXCLUSIVELY. “But truthfully, he couldn’t help fall for her. He genuinely feels like the luckiest guy in the world and can’t believe it’s already been a year. The time feels like it’s flown by. He wants to continue making plans for the future with her.” A second source told us, “Megan is his everything. He can’t imagine being with anyone else.”