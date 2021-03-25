Jordyn Woods Shows Off Huge Ring & Fans Think She’s Engaged To Karl Anthony Towns

Jordyn Woods rocked a huge, emerald-cut diamond ring on THAT finger in new photos. Fans are now dying to know: did Karl-Anthony Towns pop the big question, after he hinted at proposing just a week ago?

Jordyn Woods sparked engagement speculation thanks to her latest Instagram post on March 25. In the photos, the 23-year-old actress sported a very large diamond ring on the finger usually reserved for engagement rings! While the emerald-cut beauty was all fans could talk about in the comments section, Jordyn centered the focus of her caption on the giant Air Jordan shoe sculpture that she posed in front of.

“Heir jordyn with a giant air jordan,” Jordyn captioned the rumor-rousing pictures, in which she held out her ring finger while posing in a graphic print crop top and Nike sweat pants. Fans couldn’t fully appreciate the clever word play, though — not with a such a flashy diamond ring staring right at them. They couldn’t help but wonder if it came from Jordyn’s boyfriend, 25-year-old Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns.

“Ummm is that an engagement ring?!!?!,” one fan demanded to know, while another commented, “Wait…… jordyn pleaseeeeeee tell me ur engageddddd!!!!!!” The rest of Jordyn’s comments section was filled with ring emojis (in addition to heart-eye faces and compliments).

Karl even joined the Instagram conversation, but not to leave a comment about the ring. “Knew I was missing a shoe…,” the NBA player cheekily wrote, referring to the athletic sneaker his girlfriend was standing in front of. Jordyn joked right back, writing, “keepin it safe for you babe [laughing emoji].” HollywoodLife has reached out to Jordyn’s rep for comment.

Well, Karl DID hint that he’d propose to Jordyn just one week before the engagement speculation started. He just didn’t give an exact date as to when he’d pop the question! Karl revealed his plans to hopefully tie the knot with Jordyn one day after the couple shut down cheating rumors, which began with doctored screenshots to make it look as though Karl was being unfaithful.

So I got the baddest girl in the game and you think I’m gonna waste my energy with anyone else 😂 gtfoh! Same haters we got now are gonna be the same ones we have when I put that ring on her finger 🤷🏽‍♂️ — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) March 18, 2021

“So I got the baddest girl in the game and you think I’m gonna waste my energy with anyone else gtfoh! Same haters we got now are gonna be the same ones we have when I put that ring on her finger,” Karl tweeted on March 18, in response to the fake claims.

Jordyn’s relationship with Karl actually started as platonic. She helped “him through a tough time as a friend” after his mother, Jacqueline Cruz, passed away from COVID-19 in April of 2020, a friend of Jordyn’s EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in August of that year. Jordyn could relate to Karl, since she had lost her father John Woods to cancer in 2017. Their friendship eventually grew into something more, and they became Instagram official in Sept. 2020.