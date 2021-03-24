Chrissy Teigen Deletes Her Twitter Account After Admitting It ‘No Longer Served’ Her ‘Positively’

Chrissy Teigen said her Twitter fans have ‘been her world’ but that it was ‘time to say goodbye’ before deleting her account.



Chrissy Teigen is saying goodbye to Twitter! The 35-year-old confessed the social media platform “no longer served” her “positively” on Wednesday, March 24 — then deleted her verified account. “Hey. For over 10 years, you guys have been my world. I honestly owe so much to this world we have created here. I truly consider so many of you my actual friends,” she wrote.

“But it’s time for me to say goodbye. This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that’s the right time to call something,” the Cravings author went on. “I’ve always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I’m just not. My desire to be liked and fear of pissing people off has made me somebody you didn’t sign up for, and a different human than I started out here as!” she explained. “I encourage you to know and never forget that your words matter. No matter what you see, what that person portrays, or your intention. For years I have taken so many small, 2-follower count punches that at this point, I am honestly deeply bruised,” she also wrote.

“I have made my mistakes, throughout years and in front of hundreds of thousands, and been held accountable for them. I’ve learned an incredible amount here…God I have said f—– up s— and killed myself over it as much as you killed me. But one thing I haven’t learned is how to block out the negativity,” she concluded with a “<3.” After her heartbreaking miscarriage last fall, Chrissy also confirmed she was taking a “break” from Twitter.

While Chrissy has become known for her online humor — particularly hilarious tweets — she has also had her fair share of drama on social media. She was notoriously blocked from President Donald Trump‘s account after calling him out (and was later unblocked from the @POTUS account when Joe Biden was elected), but has also had feuds with Piers Morgan and food writer Alison Roman, who is the author of NYT best seller Nothing Fancy & Dining In.

Alison seemingly blasted Chrissy for having “people running a content farm for her” and launching a Target line in June 2020, leading Chrissy to clap back. “This is a huge bummer and hit me hard,” Chrissy responded. “I have made her recipes for years now, bought the cookbooks, supported her on social and praised her in interviews. I even signed on to executive produce the very show she talks about doing in this article.” At the time, the wife of John Legend also took her account private.