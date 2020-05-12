Alison Roman: 5 Things To Know About Chef Who Apologized To Chrissy Teigen After Feud

The spotlight is on Alison Roman after she criticized Chrissy Teigen’s food empire and subsequently apologized after the model acknowledged her comments. Learn more about the controversial chef.

Alison Roman is under fire after she called Chrissy Teigen‘s website, Cravings by Chrissy Teigen, a “content farm” in a new interview, published on May 7. Alison added that the model’s cooking empire “horrified” her. Not long after, Chrissy responded on social media and admitted that she was “really bummed” about Alison’s remarks. The model said that she’s taking a break from social media, following the drama. Here’s five fast facts about Alison.

1. Alison is a food columnist and chef from Los Angeles, CA. — She is a bi-weekly columnist for the New York Times cooking section. Her website states that she is currently a Brooklyn-based cook, writer and author.

2. She released a public apologized to Chrissy on social media. — “I need to formally apologize to Chrissy Teigen and Marie Kondo. I used their names disparagingly to try and distinguish myself, which I absolutely do not have an excuse for,” she wrote on instagram on May 11, noting that the situation was was “too important not to share” on her platform. “It was stupid, careless and insensitive. I need to learn, and respect, the difference between being unfiltered and honest vs. being uneducated and flippant.”

Alison continued: “The burden is not on them (or anyone else) to teach me, and I am deeply sorry that my learning came at Chrissy and Marie’s expense. They’ve worked extremely hard to get where they are and both deserve better than my tone deaf remarks.”

She went on to explain that her comments were “rooted in my own insecurity,” which is something she admittedly struggles with. “My inability to appreciate my own success without comparing myself to and knocking down others – in this case two accomplished women – is something I recognize I most definitely struggle with, and am working to fix,” she continued, adding, “I don’t want to be a person like that.”

(Photo credit: Alison Roman/Instagram)

3. Alison is a New York Times best-selling author. — She achieved the latter for her book, Nothing Fancy, a collection of recipes. Alison is also author of the regular best seller (her debut cookbook), Dining In.

4. She’s appeared on many popular shows. — Alison has been featured on Late Night with Seth Myers and Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. She’s also worked with brands including, J. Crew and West Elm.

5. Alison is a big sister. — She has a sister named Carleigh, who is six years younger than her, as seen on the chef’s Instagram. It’s unclear if Alison is single or married.