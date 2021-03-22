Steve Harvey Admits He Actively ‘Tried To Not Like’ Daughter Lori’s BF Michael B. Jordan

Steve Harvey told Ellen DeGeneres that he wanted to find ‘something wrong’ with Michael B. Jordan!

Steve Harvey is coming up short when it comes to finding a fault with his adopted daughter, Lori Harvey‘s, beau Michael B. Jordan! The entertainer, 64, chatted with Ellen DeGeneres on the Monday, March 22, episode of her talk show and confessed that it’s been rather difficult to find anything wrong with Michael. “So your youngest daughter is dating Michael B. Jordan,” Ellen brought up to Steve, remarking that the beloved actor, 34, is the “greatest.”

“You know what,” Steve began his response. “I have tried not to like him. I have tried to find something wrong with him that I could dig in and go — ’cause I done got rid of all of ’em. All of ’em. Some of them snuck in the back door on me and lasted a lot longer than I wanted it to,” Steve said with a pinch of humor.

“But this guy, is such a good guy, man,” he admitted, referencing Michael’s personality. “He is one of the nicest guys. I’ve met his father. I’ve sat up with him, we’ve talked for hours. I just can’t find nothing wrong with him!” Steve even revealed that he’s really “hoping this lasts,” alluding to Lori’s love life. Steve, who adopted Lori when he married her mother, Marjorie, in 2007, went on to say that he thinks Michael is “a really, really good guy,” even admitting, “I can’t whoop him.”

“Most guys I say I can jump on ’em and take ’em out, but he just looks like a real a**-whooping in the making,” he cheekily said. “So I’m just hoping they make it, you know,” he shared. Steve has had nothing but glowing compliments for Michael, who has been dating Lori for more than two months.

Although Michael has kept his relationships fairly private in the past, the actor has felt more comfortable sharing intimate moments with Lori on social media. The two are currently working on the long-distance aspect of their relationship, as Michael films A Journal for Jordan in New York City. But based on what Steve shared with Ellen, it looks like the two youngsters are absolutely making their romance work!