Michael B. Jordan Kisses Co-Star Chanté Adams On Movie Set After Romantic Trip With Lori Harvey

Michael B. Jordan and Chanté Adams were photographed kissing (while in character) on the set of ‘Journal by Jordan,’ a movie being directed by Denzel Washington.

Michael B. Jordan may be kissing Lori Harvey off-camera, but on-camera, he’s locking lips with his co-star Chanté Adams. Michael, 34, and Chanté, 26, were seen kissing as the cameras were rolling on the set of the upcoming drama film, Journal for Jordan, in a park located in New York City’s Upper East Side on March 9. Michael was seen wearing a cozy grey sweater with jeans as he leaned in to kiss Chanté, who dressed for the crisp weather in a red parka jacket and blue skinny jeans.

Michael and Chanté were in the middle of filming a cute picnic scene at the park. They were photographed smooching by what appeared to be a basket containing a bottle of champagne; a baby stroller was also seen on the set.

Also present on the filming set was the director himself — Denzel Washington! The Grammy-winning actor is taking charge of the film, which is based “on the true story of Pulitzer Prize winning journalist Dana Canedy’s love affair with First Sergeant Charles Monroe King,” according to Deadline.

The late soldier — who was killed from a roadside bomb in Iraq in 2006 — had written his and Dana’s then-infant son Jordan a journal full of life lessons that’s over 200 pages long amid his deployment. Dana went on to publish this journal, called A Journal for Jordan: A Story of Love and Honor, in 2009. The movie adaptation of this moving true story was written by the Oscar-nominated screenwriter, Virgil Williams.

Chanté isn’t the only co-star whom Michael has been seen kissing (while strictly in-character, of course). The Black Panther star will also be starring in the Amazon Prime movie Without Remorse alongside Lauren London, 36, who is playing his expecting wife in the action film. In a trailer that dropped on March 3, Michael could be seen tenderly kissing Lauren’s (faux) baby bump.

Before getting back to work, Michael enjoyed a vacation in St. Barts with his real-life girlfriend, Steve Harvey‘s stepdaughter Lori, in Jan. 2021. “He’s proud to be dating her, and she feels the same way about him. It’s very balanced,” a source close to Michael EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, who added, “So far, this does seem like the best relationship she’s ever had because he’s just such a good guy. Her family’s so happy. They really support this relationship, [and] so far they are very impressed with him.”