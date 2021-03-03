Michael B. Jordan Kisses Lauren London’s ‘Baby Bump’ In Gripping ‘Without Remorse’ Trailer – Watch

Michael B. Jordan is a man out for revenge in the bristling trailer for the forthcoming Amazon Prime film ‘Without Remorse.’ See the first trailer, featuring Lauren London!

Michael B. Jordan is taking on a whole new role in his upcoming film Without Remorse. The celebrated actor, 34, stars in the forthcoming Amazon Prime film, which sees the actor put his action skills into practice with the high-octane story that features Lauren London, 36, as Michael’s wife. The first trailer for Without Remorse dropped today, March 3, and lays out a gruesome and grizzly story, based on the thriller novel of the same name by Tom Clancy.

The film features Michael as Navy SEAL Senior Chief Officer John Kelly, whose life with his stunning, pregnant wife Pam Kelly (Lauren) is completely shattered when masked soldiers from Russia target the two in a violent raid on his home in the U.S., a retaliation for John’s involvement in a top-secret mission. John (Michael) is left completely wounded, seemingly shot two or three times during the rampage that takes the life of his wife and unborn child. But the people who committed the atrocity have another thing coming.

“They better hope he doesn’t survive,” a United States officer says. “He is more dangerous and effective than any man we have in the field.” With that John’s eyes open as he’s taken through a hospital on a gurney. From there, the action heats up, and it’s clear that Michael’s character is out to avenge the life of his wife in the intense, action-packed flick.

The movie marks Lauren London’s return to the big screen. The beloved, surviving partner of rapper Nipsey Hussle has quite a few credits to her name, including acting roles in The Game, I Love You, Beth Cooper, This Christmas, and more. This performance, however, could be one of her biggest to date! Oddly enough, Lauren sports a (fake) baby bump in the trailer, and recently had to shut down rumors that she was expecting.

Luckily, Lauren has a lot of incredible, talented co-stars to lean on, including Michael! The two actors are joined by a top-tier, A-list cast of talent, including Jodie Turner-Smith, Jamie Bell, and Guy Pearce. Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse debuts April 30, 2021 on Amazon Prime Video.