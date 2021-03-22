Brielle Biermann Slays In A String Bikini From Mom Kim’s Line As She Parties In Miami

Brielle Biermann was amidst thousands of spring breakers who flocked to Miami for spring break amidst the coronavirus.

While living it up in Miami for spring break 2021, Brielle Biermann took some sexy photos in a bikini from her mom, Kim Zolciak’s, Salty K Swim line. She wore a pink string bikini while hanging out on a boat with some friends, and one of her pals was also wearing a Salty K look. Brielle posed with both her front and back to the camera to show off both sides of the bathing suit, with her tanned skin on fully display in the two-piece.

“NBD just toasting the buns,” Brielle cheekily captioned her photos from the trip. Spring breakers have been taking over Miami since the middle of March, despite the looming threat of the coronavirus. Photos and videos have surfaced of hundreds of people partying without masks on at the beach. Things got so bad, that Miami Beach declared a state of emergency until April 11 to try and calm things down.

Just earlier this month, Brielle’s mom, Kim, revealed that she and her husband, Kroy Biermann, had tested positive for the virus. However, this is not the first carefree trip that Brielle has taken amidst her mom’s battle with COVID. At the beginning of March, she jetted off to the Bahamas to celebrate her birthday, and she shared tons of swimsuit pics of herself from the trip.

Kim created Salty K Swim because of her love for the beach. “Kim knew her love of sun, salt and sand would someday lead her to pursue her passion in what she considers a MUST have for any beach — a swimsuit!” the brand’s website reads. The line includes “cheeky bottoms, flattering tops and even one-pieces for all shapes and sizes.” Brielle’s sister, Ariana Biermann, also often models looks from Salty K on social media.