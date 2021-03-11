Brielle Beirmann Unapologetically Parties In The Bahamas While Kim Zolciak Battles Covid

Brielle Beirmann has celebrated her 24th birthday in the Bahamas, and made a joke about COVID-19 while her mom Kim is at home battling the virus.

Brielle Biermann is unapologetically living her best life in the Caribbean, while her mother Kim Zolciak is in quarantine with the coronavirus. The reality TV star celebrated her 24th birthday in the Bahamas and hasn’t been shy about sharing bikini pics of herself partying with friends and swimming in the ocean. On March 10, she even took to her Instagram Story to share a photo while holding up a bottle of Corona beer. Meanwhile, her 42-year-old mom is at home in Georgia, fighting COVID-19 with her husband, ex football star Kroy Biermann.

“Photo dump of our boat day in the Bahamas *it’s the video of tommy saying he’ll “stabilize this b**ch” by holding on to my ass for me*,” the Don’t Be Tardy star captioned her latest collection of vacation snaps. In the pics, she wore a colorful two-piece swimsuit with her highlighted tresses pulled back into braids. Just days prior, Kim took to social media to update fans on her battle with the coronavirus. “Huge thank you to Dr Marc Harrigan (if you are in Atlanta please check him out) He is on top of all the latest and greatest treatments, is so compassionate, understanding and genuinely cares about his patients. Kroy and I feel great thanks to him and his expertise,” she began.

“I’m feeling so much better today (almost back to) after I received the MonoClonal Antibodies at Piedmont Hospital … As I sat there getting the infusion my eyes filled with tears many times for the nurses and doctors that put their own lives on the line everyday to care for others. THANK YOU to all of you frontline workers You guys are truly incredible! THANK YOU THANK YOU.” Kim also explained just how bad her symptoms were, “I had high fevers over the weekend, body aches like I’ve never felt, intense headaches that medicine wouldn’t get rid of and congestion that made it hard to breathe. I was miserable as was @kroybiermann.”

Brielle officially celebrated her birthday on February 28, but has been continuing the celebrations on her tropical getaway. In one snap, she straddled a jet ski while posing in front of crystal-clear ocean water. “Where else is a Pisces supposed to celebrate their birthday?,” she wrote. It seems birthday getaways have become a tradition for Brielle, who rang in her 21st birthday in Miami, spent her 22nd birthday in Las Vegas, and even ventured to the Bahamas to ring in her 23rd year.