See Pic

Madison LeCroy Rocks Strapless Red Bikini In The Bahamas Amid J.Lo & A-Rod’s Make Up

EXCLUSIVE: Hailey Baldwin shows off her abs in a black string bikini in Miami. 08 Jun 2018 Pictured: Hailey Baldwin. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA236697_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Bikini clad supermodel Kendall Jenner sips wine with fellow model Bella Hadid as sister Kourtney Kardashian joins the crew on the beach in Miami. 04 Dec 2019 Pictured: Kendall Jenner; Bella Hadid; Kourtney Kardashian. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA561566_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Santa Barbara, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Amelia Gray Hamlin enjoys the beach with her sister Delilah Hamlin and boyfriend Eyal Booker in Santa Barbara. Pictured: Amelia Gray Hamlin BACKGRID USA 16 JANUARY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - Sexy Sofia Richie displays her bikini body while strolling with bf Scott Disick and a friend in Malibu. *Shot on April 24, 2020* Pictured: Sofia Richie BACKGRID USA 24 APRIL 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: RMBI / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

The ‘Southern Charm’ star smiled outside while standing underneath beautiful red flowers and showing off her figure in a stylish swimsuit.

Madison LeCroy, 30, appeared to be cool, calm, and collected in her latest Instagram photo. The Southern Charm star, who has been in the headlines for rumors that she started an online relationship with Alex Rodriguez, 45, was standing and smiling in a strapless red bikini top that was lined in white ruffles and matching bottoms. She was also wearing a brown cowboy hat as her hair was pulled up underneath it and had a pink wall with a white fence above it behind her as well as a gorgeous display of red flowers that gave off a spring vibe.

Although she didn’t caption the epic snapshot, Madison tagged Harbour Island in The Bahamas as the location of where it was taken. Once she shared the gem, it didn’t take long for her followers to compliment it in the comments section.

“Gorgeous,” one follower wrote while another told her they “loved” her hat. A third called her “so pretty” while a fourth wished her a “lovely Sunday.” Many more posted smiley face and flower emojis.

Madison LeCroy
Madison LeCroy looking gorgeous while posing for a previously released photo. (BRAVO)

Madison’s new photo comes one day after she stunned with another photo of herself sporting a swimsuit while in the Bahamas, where she’s been vacationing. The choice was neon pink and she posed in it while standing in water and holding an adorable pig. She also wore a light blue Goorin Bros. hat and hilariously captioned the pic with, “Pig on pig.”

The cute moment with Madison happened just over a week after Alex and his fiancee Jennifer Lopez, 51, were in the news for a reported breakup. The couple denied the split, however, when they released a joint statement on Mar. 13, and although rumors that Madison was connecting with Alex through FaceTime and Instagram DMs began to swirl, she denied that they ever physically cheated.

He’s never physically cheated on his fiancée with me,” she told Page Six in Feb., adding, “I don’t want anything bad for his family, or for mine. We are definitely innocent in this.” She also claimed they had only “spoken on the phone” and that their conversations were “innocent.”