Madison LeCroy Rocks Strapless Red Bikini In The Bahamas Amid J.Lo & A-Rod’s Make Up

The ‘Southern Charm’ star smiled outside while standing underneath beautiful red flowers and showing off her figure in a stylish swimsuit.

Madison LeCroy, 30, appeared to be cool, calm, and collected in her latest Instagram photo. The Southern Charm star, who has been in the headlines for rumors that she started an online relationship with Alex Rodriguez, 45, was standing and smiling in a strapless red bikini top that was lined in white ruffles and matching bottoms. She was also wearing a brown cowboy hat as her hair was pulled up underneath it and had a pink wall with a white fence above it behind her as well as a gorgeous display of red flowers that gave off a spring vibe.

Although she didn’t caption the epic snapshot, Madison tagged Harbour Island in The Bahamas as the location of where it was taken. Once she shared the gem, it didn’t take long for her followers to compliment it in the comments section.

“Gorgeous,” one follower wrote while another told her they “loved” her hat. A third called her “so pretty” while a fourth wished her a “lovely Sunday.” Many more posted smiley face and flower emojis.

Madison’s new photo comes one day after she stunned with another photo of herself sporting a swimsuit while in the Bahamas, where she’s been vacationing. The choice was neon pink and she posed in it while standing in water and holding an adorable pig. She also wore a light blue Goorin Bros. hat and hilariously captioned the pic with, “Pig on pig.”

The cute moment with Madison happened just over a week after Alex and his fiancee Jennifer Lopez, 51, were in the news for a reported breakup. The couple denied the split, however, when they released a joint statement on Mar. 13, and although rumors that Madison was connecting with Alex through FaceTime and Instagram DMs began to swirl, she denied that they ever physically cheated.

He’s never physically cheated on his fiancée with me,” she told Page Six in Feb., adding, “I don’t want anything bad for his family, or for mine. We are definitely innocent in this.” She also claimed they had only “spoken on the phone” and that their conversations were “innocent.”