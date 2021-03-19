Megan Thee Stallion Dances In A Sparkling Orange Bikini & Ignores Haters After Grammys

Watch Megan Thee Stallion break it down to ‘What’s New’ after winning three Grammys!

Megan Thee Stallion has been celebrating ever since walking away with her first Grammy Awards on March 14! The beloved rapper, 26, took to Instagram on March 18 and posted a hot celebratory video. In the clip, Megan showed off her best dance moves and one of her hottest looks, donning a sparkling orange bikini with a long blonde wig and a pair of fierce sunglasses. You can check it out here.

The “Savage” rapper looked incredible, and showed off her twerking skills to her track “What’s New” off her 2020 album Good News. The video also featured Megan strutting between two trailers, and it almost looked like she was on set! Could fans be getting a new music video? We’d love to see it, especially after Megan’s recent success at the Grammys.

The video comes nearly one week after Megan won three Grammy Awards for her incredible work in 2020. Megan walked away with the awards for Best New Artist, Best Rap Song, and Best Rap Performance. Not only did Megan claim the three statuettes, she also helmed incredible performances on the Grammys stage, including an unforgettable collaboration with Cardi B.

The two women performed their hit track “WAP,” which garnered a lot of praise and love from fans. However, there were some who were none too pleased by the performance. After the show, Cardi really got into it with conservative pundit Candace Owens over the content of the performance, which featured Megan and Cardi showing their athleticism and dance moves all while rapping! Candace likened the performance to “actively trying to make children aspire to things that are grotesque.” But Cardi clapped back, celebrating the fact that she “MADE FOX NEWS GUYS!!! Wap wap wap,” on Twitter.

But while Cardi and Candace were trading jabs, Megan was totally ignoring haters and basking in the glow of her hard-earned success. Upon winning Best Rap Song for “Savage” with Beyoncé, Megan gave a beautifully humble speech. Megan thanked Queen Bey for her unwavering “encouragement” and being a consistent inspiration. After the Grammys, fans of the incredible rapper know that Megan is just getting started. We cannot wait to see how she conquers the music industry in the years to come!