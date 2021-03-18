Cardi B Rocks Mini Skirt & Chanel Crop Top After Sparring With Candace Owen Over ‘WAP’

After going back and forth with Candace Owens over ‘Wap,’ Cardi B took a fashion break to admire how good she looked.

If Cardi B was still fuming over her recent online-skirmish with conservative troll Candace Owens, the “UP” rapper didn’t look like it in the photo she uploaded on Wednesday (March 17). “I’m skinny today,” Cardi, 28, captioned the post. The rapper looked phenomenal in her jeweled Chanel crop top, striped mini-skirt, and white pumps. She also had an expensive-looking bag, and the whole ensemble left fans gagged. “Not ‘today,’” added Remy Ma, along with some affectionate emojis, conveying that she thought Cardi looked skinny every day. Other stars like Chloe Bailey, Donna Marie Lombardi, and more filled the comments section with love and fire emojis.

This fashion statement came after Cardi clashed with Candace Owens, following the conservative pundit’s appearance on the March 15 episode of Tucker Carlson’s show. While clutching her metaphorical pearls, Candace said that Cardi and Megan Thee Stallion’s performance of “WAP” at the 2021 Grammy Awards was an “attack on American values, American traditions.” Candace also went off on an anti-LGBT rant, complaining that the performance was “a lesbian sex scene being simulated on television” and that this performance was “actively trying to make children aspire to things that are grotesque. We are celebrating perversity in America.”

Cardi took the complaints in stride. “Yaaaayyyyyyy WE MADE FOX NEWS GUYS!!! Wap wap wap,” she wrote in a now-deleted tweet, per Vulture. “Matter fact I’m just going to thank Candy (Owens) She put my performance on Fox News giving it more views that boosted the views on YouTube and is counting towards my streams and sales.” She added, “REMEMBER GROWN PARENTS ONLY YOU CAN MONITOR WHAT YOUR KIDS WATCH NO1 ELSE.” Things got ugly, with Candace responding about how she was encouraging “young women to strip themselves of dignity.” Cardi responded by tweeting a nude modeling photo of Melania Trump.

“I don’t know why candy is so bothered by WAP. I was just inspired by our former First Lady. Anyways congrats on your new show. I hope you speak more about WAP I need it to reach a new Audience to go 6x platinum. Any exposure will help. Love you candy STREAM UP,” added Cardi. The back-and-forth raged on, eventually ending with Cardi offering to debate Candace. “Me you on a beach while debating bout Trump and Biden? Think about it ……. Republicans go watch “UP” music video to see what this about,” she tweeted. “Tempting. But I’m thinking me and you in a courtroom debating defamation law is what’s around the corner,” added Candace. “IN THONGS?” replied Cardi. Cardi’s tweets have since been deleted.