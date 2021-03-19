See Pics

‘Bachelor’ Star Hannah Ann Sluss Dances In Mermaid-Colored Sequined Bikini As She Parties In Miami

hannah ann
MEGA
Brielle Biermann is seen kissing a unknown man during a cool down in the ocean during Miami Beach holiday break. The two were seen getting close and kissing each other during a dip into the ocean. The hunky man walked out of the water to fetch Brielle Biermann a towel to cover herself up while walking back to their beach lounge. Out one point Brielle was seen pointing her two middle fingers up.Pictured: Brielle BiermannRef: SPL5035001 201018 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: AM / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights View Gallery View Gallery 20 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Hannah Ann Sluss, who competed for Peter Weber’s heart on ‘The Bachelor’, seemingly put the heartbreak behind her as she was spotted enjoying a sunny day in Miami.

Hannah Ann Sluss is living her best life, one year after she sadly had her heart broken on The BachelorThe 24-year-old reality star rose to fame after winning Peter Weber‘s season of the show, only to have the relationship fall apart on national TV. Now, it seems she’s totally thriving, as she was spotted riding solo while partying with friends in Miami on March 18. She rocked a glittering blue and purple bikini, which featured a mermaid-like ombre effect, at the celeb hotspot, Nikki Beach Restaurant and Beach Club.

hannah ann

She also accessorized with gold body chains, white-framed sunglasses, and a stack of gold bracelets. When she wasn’t dancing up a storm at the table, she wore a thin, blue shawl and a white protective face mask amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Fans of the Bachelor would recall the brunette beauty’s very public breakup in early 2020.

In the two-part finale of Pilot Pete’s season, Hannah Ann came completely prepared to let Peter know exactly how she felt following their split. She told him off for “taking away [her] first engagement” and urged him to “become a real man” if he really wants to be with someone in the future. And that wasn’t the only criticism Hannah made of her former flame. She also took to Instagram to share a stunning photo with pilot’s goggles on her shoulder. “Flyin’ solo,” Hannah Ann captioned the image. “No turbulence accepted. PERIOD.”

hannah ann

She has since reunited with fellow finale contestant, Madison Prewett, 24. The duo had a a sweet girls night in Los Angeles last summer, and we’re so here for women supporting women. “On a date.. kinda nervous,” Madi captioned the July 7 post. In the three snaps, the girls posed in matching daisy duke denim shorts and protective face masks as they shared a picnic on top of a beachside cliff in Los Angeles. Too cute!