‘Bachelor’ Star Hannah Ann Sluss Dances In Mermaid-Colored Sequined Bikini As She Parties In Miami

Hannah Ann Sluss, who competed for Peter Weber’s heart on ‘The Bachelor’, seemingly put the heartbreak behind her as she was spotted enjoying a sunny day in Miami.

Hannah Ann Sluss is living her best life, one year after she sadly had her heart broken on The Bachelor. The 24-year-old reality star rose to fame after winning Peter Weber‘s season of the show, only to have the relationship fall apart on national TV. Now, it seems she’s totally thriving, as she was spotted riding solo while partying with friends in Miami on March 18. She rocked a glittering blue and purple bikini, which featured a mermaid-like ombre effect, at the celeb hotspot, Nikki Beach Restaurant and Beach Club.

She also accessorized with gold body chains, white-framed sunglasses, and a stack of gold bracelets. When she wasn’t dancing up a storm at the table, she wore a thin, blue shawl and a white protective face mask amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Fans of the Bachelor would recall the brunette beauty’s very public breakup in early 2020.

In the two-part finale of Pilot Pete’s season, Hannah Ann came completely prepared to let Peter know exactly how she felt following their split. She told him off for “taking away [her] first engagement” and urged him to “become a real man” if he really wants to be with someone in the future. And that wasn’t the only criticism Hannah made of her former flame. She also took to Instagram to share a stunning photo with pilot’s goggles on her shoulder. “Flyin’ solo,” Hannah Ann captioned the image. “No turbulence accepted. PERIOD.”

She has since reunited with fellow finale contestant, Madison Prewett, 24. The duo had a a sweet girls night in Los Angeles last summer, and we’re so here for women supporting women. “On a date.. kinda nervous,” Madi captioned the July 7 post. In the three snaps, the girls posed in matching daisy duke denim shorts and protective face masks as they shared a picnic on top of a beachside cliff in Los Angeles. Too cute!