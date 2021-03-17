Kylie Jenner Drunkenly Bursts Into Tears As She & Kendall Discuss The Model’s Acne Battle – Watch

Kylie Jenner admitted Kendall Jenner’s insecurities about her acne made her ‘so sad’ in a new ‘Drunk Get Ready with Me’ video.

Kylie Jenner, 23, and her older sister Kendall Jenner, 25, had a heart-to-heart moment on their latest Drunk Get Ready with Me video on YouTube and the topic was one a lot of people can relate to. The makeup mogul couldn’t help but shed tears when reminiscing about the times the model struggled with acne in her younger years as they took both took shots of Kendall’s tequila brand 818, in the serious and funny feature. It all started when Kendall told Kylie she wanted to tell a “cute sentimental story” about a time she was struggling with the skin condition at the beginning of the video.

“When I would do my makeup for school, I had really bad acne in middle school,” she explained. “I remember the summer before ninth grade is when all my acne went crazy and I was like, ‘Sh*t, I’m going into high school and this one guy’s really hot,” she added before winking and laughing. “And I’m going to ruin all my chances.”

“I didn’t, we ended up dating,” she then revealed before admitting “it was the confidence that came from within that probably turned him onto me. The point of the story is I would have so much acne and I would try and do my makeup, I knew nothing about makeup at the time. I didn’t know how to do my makeup, I’m in ninth grade and I remember every morning we would show up to school, Dad would drop us off, and we’d be walking up the stairs and I’d look at you and be like, ‘Can you see my acne?’ Clearly you could see my acne.”

Kendall went on to reveal that everyday Kylie would tell her, “No, you look beautiful” and it was then that Kylie got emotional. “Awww. You’re going to make me cry. Now I’m going to cry,” she said to her big sister before breaking down and embracing in a hug. “She’s fully crying, tears down her face,” Kendall chuckled as Kylie continued to wipe tears away.

“It’s just like, when you have your own daughter, like you just think about this,” the doting mom then said, referencing her three-year-old daughter Stormi. “It always made me so sad to even hear you talk about it,” she continued while adding she knew the acne was Kendall’s “biggest insecurity.”

Kendall reassured her sis that “everything’s okay now” as they laughed it off and continued to talk about their makeup and other fun things while enjoying their shots. The girls were all chuckles throughout as they continued feeling the effects of the tequila and getting into antics, like Kendall punching a hole through the white backdrop and eventually tearing it down.

Although Kendall and Kylie’s acne talk was a memorable moment in their latest video, it’s not the first time the former has discussed her skin struggles. She’s opened up about it various times in the past, including in a makeup tutorial for Vogue in Nov., as a way to try and help others going through the same thing. She’s also revealed that she changed her diet to help calm the acne down.

“I always tried to figure out for so long why my skin was breaking out — was it hormones, was it what I’m eating, am I allergic to something, am I using the wrong products?” Kendall explained in the tutorial. “Once I got my regimen down, I knew it wasn’t what I was putting on my face. I started. thinking about my diet a lot and I decided to cut out dairy. Not entirely, I love cheese, so it’s hard for me to cut out cheese. But that honestly helped me so much. I [also] drink tons of water, as much as I can or remember to.”