11 Stars Who’ve Proudly Flaunted Their Acne: Kendall Jenner & More

Celebrities are just like us — They get pimples, and zits and everything else you can think of! And, what we love about these 11 stars is that they celebrate their ‘flaws’ and the skin they’re in! See Kendall Jenner and more!

Pimples, zits, B.O., sweat, and just about every other pesky bodily occurrence you can think of, celebrities suffer from too! Just because Kendall, 22, and Kylie, 20, Jenner, Miley Cyrus, 25, and more stars have incredible glam squads and access to the best of the best products out there, they too still battle the same skin issues anyone else does. Now, we’re celebrating these stars who celebrate their acne and the skin they’re in. Check out these 11 stars in our attached gallery who spread confidence despite a pimple or two!

It’s a new year, and a new start for everyone to take a lesson out of Kendall Jenner’s book. The model was just subject to online scrutiny after she walked the red carpet at the 2018 Golden Globes on January 7 with acne on her face. However, a few pimples didn’t stop the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star from turning the Globes red carpet into her very own runway, and that’s exactly what she did. Nonetheless, online critics aimed negative comments at her appearance, specifically targeting her skin. Kendall didn’t let the hate cloud her judgement, though. In response to a commenter who praised her for her positive attitude about the online bullying, Kendall said, “never let that sh-t stop you.” And Kendall, we’re with you, girl!

It’s so important to spread positivity, especially in situations where bullying clouds the judgement of others. Therefore, we’ve rounded up these quotes from your favorite stars who continue to be magnificent role models!

“I’ll be honest. As a teenager, I had horrible breakouts. I would hide from cameras, hide in my room. I was just ashamed of my acne … Today, even though I’m a celebrity, I’m no different than anyone else. Acne just shows up and causes trouble. And it can mess with your confidence.” — Adam Levine

“I wear a hat, and if I have a pimple, I let it be. I’m like, ‘Yeah, look, I got a pimple. So?’ Everybody does.” — Selena Gomez

“There are some things that just come with being a teenager. Your feet grow like crazy. I can’t stop that. Your hormones kick in. I don’t want to stop that. And then there’s zits. I can stop that.” — Justin Bieber

“That zit cream in your 30s life. At least I’m not going on The Tonight Show later today.” — Mindy Kaling

“Looking back, I realize that I hadn’t needed those prescription drugs, those vials of potions and creams. [I] hadn’t needed to be angry at my skin or feel bad about myself. I had just needed to LISTEN TO MY BODY. … acne was my body’s alarm system, it was [my] way of telling me [to stop eating fast food].” — Cameron Diaz

“I have the same breakouts as everybody else.” — Scarlett Johansson

“I wear so much spot cream at night, I have more on than my mum.” — Harry Styles

