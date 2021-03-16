One Direction Fans Go Wild As Liam Payne Congratulates Harry Styles On Grammys Win

One Direction fans loved that Liam Payne congratulation his ‘brother’ Harry Styles on his big Grammys win!

Liam Payne sent major love to his friend and One Direction bandmate Harry Styles after the “Watermelon Sugar” singer won big at the 2021 Grammy Awards! Liam, 27, reposted a One Direction meme to his Instagram Story on March 14, adding a sweet message to Harry: “Congrats @hshq on your Grammy win. What a huge moment, proud to be your brother.” You love to see it.

Liam Payne Congratulated Harry for his Grammy! https://t.co/s9soZxzX3n pic.twitter.com/rLAENlzsy8 — 1D Predictions (@1DPsychic) March 15, 2021

Liam and Harry, 27, have remained incredibly close since 1D went on an indefinite hiatus in 2016 and the boys all pursued solo careers. Harry won the first Grammy of his career, Pop Solo Performance for “Watermelon Sugar,” on March 14. He was nominated for two other awards that night. One Direction fans loved, loved, loved, that Liam congratulated Harry.

“Me to Payno: Dam bro you got the whole fandom crying,” one fan tweeted along with a ‘shopped photo of the whole band crying. Another fan absolutely freaked out on Twitter: “‘proud to be your brother’?? LIAM?? HARRY?? LILO AAAAAAAAAAA MA BABIEEEEESSS I LOVE YALL SO MUCH”.

A 1D stan posted a hilarious screenshot of Harry’s shocked face after finding out about Liam’s message while another Twitter user used the same format — just with a shocked Joey from Friends. A sweet fan got emotional after seeing Liam’s message: “I woke up and saw two boys post this photos, I cried out of happiness see their photos. I was so moved. Liam Congrats Harry and Liam said ‘Proud to be your brother’ I SEE YOUR FACE AGAIN”.

Liam has always gone to bat for Harry. When the “Adore You” singer got flack for wearing a dress on the cover of Vogue, Liam defended him in an interview. “Oh, I thought it was great. I think he’s enjoying himself, and he’s free to do as he wishes,” Liam said during an appearance on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp. “There’s been a lot more stuff going on this year than whether or not he’s wearing the ‘right’ clothes in someone else’s mind.”