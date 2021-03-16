Tweets

One Direction Fans Go Wild As Liam Payne Congratulates Harry Styles On Grammys Win

Harry Styles attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" exhibition, in New York Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019
*EXCLUSIVE* Palm Springs, CA - Singer Harry Styles puts his acting skills to work on the set of 'Don't Worry Darling' with his co-star Florence Pugh in Palm Springs. Pictured: Harry Styles BACKGRID USA 1 DECEMBER 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* Palm Springs, CA - Singer Harry Styles puts his acting skills to work on the set of 'Don't Worry Darling' with his co-star Florence Pugh in Palm Springs. Pictured: Harry Styles, Florence Pugh BACKGRID USA 1 DECEMBER 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Harry Styles isn’t short on the old tattoos, but ones we rarely get to see are the bits of ink above and below his knees. The Watermelon Sugar star, 26, flew back from Los Angeles where he had been isolating amid the coronavirus pandemic and was spotted jogging with his trainer in London. Harry was seen rocking a brightly-coloured ensemble including bright red trainers and a blue, yellow and red jacket. However, all eyes were on his knees as we finally got a better glimpse at what his knee tattoos say – and it’s safe to say they’re pretty unique. The ink Harry has above and below his knees says ‘yes’ in French and Spanish on his right leg and ‘no’ in both languages on his left leg. 13 Jun 2020 Pictured: Harry Styles. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA680321_013.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
Political News Editor

One Direction fans loved that Liam Payne congratulation his ‘brother’ Harry Styles on his big Grammys win!

Liam Payne sent major love to his friend and One Direction bandmate Harry Styles after the “Watermelon Sugar” singer won big at the 2021 Grammy Awards! Liam, 27, reposted a One Direction meme to his Instagram Story on March 14, adding a sweet message to Harry: “Congrats @hshq on your Grammy win. What a huge moment, proud to be your brother.” You love to see it.

 

Liam and Harry, 27, have remained incredibly close since 1D went on an indefinite hiatus in 2016 and the boys all pursued solo careers. Harry won the first Grammy of his career, Pop Solo Performance for “Watermelon Sugar,” on March 14. He was nominated for two other awards that night. One Direction fans loved, loved, loved, that Liam congratulated Harry.

“Me to Payno: Dam bro you got the whole fandom crying,” one fan tweeted along with a ‘shopped photo of the whole band crying. Another fan absolutely freaked out on Twitter: “‘proud to be your brother’?? LIAM?? HARRY?? LILO AAAAAAAAAAA MA BABIEEEEESSS I LOVE YALL SO MUCH”.

A 1D stan posted a hilarious screenshot of Harry’s shocked face after finding out about Liam’s message while another Twitter user used the same format — just with a shocked Joey from Friends. A sweet fan got emotional after seeing Liam’s message: “I woke up and saw two boys post this photos, I cried out of happiness see their photos. I was so moved. Liam Congrats Harry and Liam said ‘Proud to be your brother’ I SEE YOUR FACE AGAIN”.

Liam has always gone to bat for Harry. When the “Adore You” singer got flack for wearing a dress on the cover of Vogue, Liam defended him in an interview. “Oh, I thought it was great. I think he’s enjoying himself, and he’s free to do as he wishes,” Liam said during an appearance on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp. “There’s been a lot more stuff going on this year than whether or not he’s wearing the ‘right’ clothes in someone else’s mind.”