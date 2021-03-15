‘The Home Edit’ Stars Joanna & Clea Share Their Ultimate Spring Cleaning Checklist & An Update On Season 2

‘Tis the season! It’s time to purge, organize & feel great about your space with the help of ‘The Home Edit’ experts who spoke to HL about how to clean for spring!

If you got inspired and did a full purge and re-organization of every room and closet in your home after watching The Home Edit on Netflix this fall, then it might be time for another one! With spring cleaning season looming, The Home Edit stars Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin spoke to HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview and shared their tips to organizing this spring. “Number one, the most important thing to do is start. I think people get really paralyzed and think that spring cleaning is a chore, and it doesn’t have to be. So just starting is already a win — goldstar sticker for you,” Clea explained. “The most important thing you can do, before you even get to the organizing, is the purge. Going through your items, meticulously, carefully and editing out things you don’t need. Just in doing that, it’s free, it costs nothing, and you immediately see the difference and reap the reward.”

The organizing expert added, “You don’t have to do everything all at once in your entire house. Just doing an edit space by space before you ever get to the organizing stuff can make a dramatic difference.”

The ladies recommend purging your items “once a quarter” and live by the rule that if you haven’t worn it in the last year, then it’s gotta go! “Make a pact with yourself and have a bag for donation, a bag for this is going to my friend’s house and maybe a bag to sell, if you want to do that, but be really honest with yourself… Are you going to sell it or is it going to just sit there?” Joanna asked. “Don’t leave those piles, where they are. They need to go immediately to your car, because otherwise they will creep their way back into where you cleared them from. Piles have legs!”

Then, to organize, the Home Edit gals recommend their signature rainbow coding system. If you watched the show or have read their book, you know that Joanna and Clea rely on organizing closets and beyond by following the ROYGBIV code of the rainbow. “Essentially the maintenance piece of organization is all about how you assign a spot for something, what we like to call labeling. Labels don’t just have to be a physical printed out label. The Rainbow is actually a set of instructions, it’s a visual label and a system that provides function, but also is really beautiful to look at,” Clea explained. “You know where to find it, you know where it goes at the end of the day, and you know it’s a functional system that’s really beautiful. I think everything we try and infuse with our style of organization is about creating those functional systems that are really beautiful.”

If you’re craving more Home Edit on Netflix, the ladies also gave an update on what’s to come with season 2! “If we are so lucky, lucky enough to be able to do this again. I personally really want people to get to know Joanna and me and our friendship and to see us in our actual lives,” Clea said. “Yes, we would be honored with the continuation of anything,” Joanna added.

