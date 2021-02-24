Enhance Your Space With These Super Chic Accent Twinkling Lights

Give your room an instant upgrade with these amazingly chic twinkling string lights.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to upgrading your space with string lights, the sky’s the limit. This type of decorative lighting can transform any ordinary space into an extraordinary one and will create your favorite mood lighting anywhere you choose to place them. Below we have rounded up some great curtain string light options that are easy to hang in any bedroom, window, or over and around the staircase and are also convenient as they include remote controls for easy access. These lights also have multiple modes that will create your perfect ambiance and the waterproof ones will turn your backyard into the ultimate oasis.

1. Twinkle Star LED Window Curtain String Lights

With eight different lighting modes including waves, twinkle lights, and flash modes, these curtain string lights can create any type of mood lighting you desire. They come with 300 waterproof, warm white LED lights, are easy to use, and directly plug and unplug. Use these lights to create the perfect ambiance for any occasion or just when you want to feel extra in the comfort of your own home. $18, amazon.com

2. Lighting Ever LED Curtain Lights

AKA “icicle lights,” these soft white waterfall lights are wide and long enough to cover most standard windows, walls, or any area in the backyard. These lights come with eight different lighting sequences and flash in different patterns and make it easy to cycle through each mode with a button on the transformer. An extra ten food cord provides ample length so you don’t have to worry about finding a close wall outlet and a memory setting will remember your selected preferred lighting patterns each time they are turned on. $22, amazon.com

3. WOWGO Window Curtain String Lights

With a choice of three lighting options, both warm and cool, these curtain string lights are another reliable and powerful option. This set comes with 300 waterproof LEDs that are low in heat generation and high in power saving. They are made from durable plastic and soft copper that can easily be cut to fit your needs and are another option with a USB plug and remote control board. These lights also have a convenient timer to ensure you never forget to turn them off. $14, amazon.com

4. JMEXSUSS Curtain Lights

Similar to some of our other options, these string lights will create the most romantic, cheerful, or relaxed atmosphere depending on your needs. Safe and easy to use, these lights will never get too hot, will not overheat after hours of use and the included remote will work to control the eight cool lighting modes. $17, amazon.com

5. Garscen Yorc Curtain Lights

These waterproof string lights can be used for decor on any part of the home, including indoors and outdoors, and can withstand rainy or story weather. Eight lighting modes and a power feature can be easily controlled by a thirteen key remote control along with adjusting the ten levels of brightness for the ultimate convenience. $18, amazon.com

6. Merkury Innovations Curtain String Lights

These cascading fairy lights are an ideal way to create a twinkling starscape for any window, wall, bed, or patio area. Easy to use, these LED lights are powered by a simple battery pack without the need for additional wiring or having to search for an available outlet. These lights are also larger in size, cover a 4’x5′ tall area, and can be multiplied and hung next to each other for larger areas. $14, amazon.com

7. Brightown Hanging Window Curtain Lights

With a whopping 9.8 feet of cord, these twinkling string lights will make a statement in any room. These lights give off a warm white glow that is also dimmable and will help you relax after a long day. These lights are ideal for almost any room in the house, are easy to install, and make the perfect indoor and outdoor decoration. They also come with a multifunctional remote control that has eight different lighting modes and can be controlled from a distance. $18, amazon.com