Janel Parrish Reveals The Memento She Took From ‘TATBILB’ Set & Dishes On Her New ‘Makeup Line’ For NYFW

‘TATBILB’s Janel Parrish said goodbye to Margot in the sweetest way! The actress spoke to HL about the final movie & her new ‘makeup line’ for NYFW!

Goodbyes are never easy! Following the final installment of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, To All The Boys: Always and Forever, which dropped on February 12, 2021, actress Janel Parrish, who played Margot in the trilogy, revealed how she said goodbye to her character. “I got to keep all my chair backs that say “MARGOT” and the names of the films on the backs,” she dished in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.com. “I have all three displayed in my living room!”

Janel added that watching the final movie herself was “SO emotional.” “It was overwhelming watching the flashbacks to where the characters were in the first movie, 3 years ago,” she explained. “So many incredible memories and it all lead to this last one. We’ve all become so close! So many scenes are now inside jokes we’ll remember every time we watch them!” The Hawaiian native revealed that her final scene was the perfect tribute to her time as Margot in the franchise. “It was so special – the three sisters along with Trina and Dr. Covey, got to wrap together in Korea,” Janel said. “It’s rare you get to wrap with your cast mates who feel like family, especially in such a magical place, so this was extremely special!”

And while you certainly know her from Pretty Little Liars and To All The Boys I Loved Before, Janel has added beauty guru to her resume! The actress, in partnership with Ziploc, designed the Hot Mess Makeup Line, which essentially takes the lost or damaged makeup in the bottom of your purse and revives it into a usable product once again! “It’s actually just the items you already have in your purse, that you’ve reclaimed and organized with Ziploc Accessory Bags! My purse can definitely be disorganized and I have ruined and damaged SO much makeup because of it so I love the fact that you can create your own Hot Mess Makeup line just be re-organizing the items you already have using Ziploc Accessory Bags. Plus, Ziploc Accessory Bags are the official accessory of New York Fashion Week, which is so fun!” she gushed to HL.

She continued, “Ever since I’ve started using the Ziploc Accessory Bags, they are my #1 must-have for keeping my purse organized. I love them because they’re easily cleaned and reusable!! They protect my makeup to keep things from spilling, leaking or getting damaged, and I can easily grab and access whatever I need. Plus the designs are so chic, and there’s one for every mood!” So cute!