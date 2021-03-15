Tayshia Adams Responds To Zac Clark Split Speculation After She’s Pictured Without Her Ring On

Tayshia Adams is clearing up rumors that she and fiance Zac Clark have split up, after she was seen in a video minus her diamond engagement ring.

Season 16 Bachelorette Tayshia Adams never took the time to get her engagement ring from fiance Zac Clark properly sized, and as a result it cause a stir among Bachelor Nation that the pair had split up. The 30-year-old stunner was seen in an Instagram stories video without her bauble on her left ring finger, sparking rumors that another romance from the franchise had bit the dust. Not so says Tayshia, noting that she and Zac are “good” in a series of Mar. 15 Instagram stories.

In the first video, Tayshia had written “Top of the mornin’ to ya. Woke up to hundreds of messages asking this but y’all not gonna lie. I don’t like getting DM’s putting this weird energy into the universe,” about the split speculation. She then addressed the ring situation, looking into the camera and saying, “There’s always weird rumors circulating around that I’m not wearing my ring and that Zac and I are broken up. I don’t know what is happening, but you guys, I was holding my phone with my left hand.”

“But ironically enough as I was showing my hand maybe a week and a half ago, my ring was literally swinging around my finger, and a lot of you messaged me like, ‘Don’t lose your ring!’ Well, I was in L.A. for a hot minute and was able to finally drop off my ring and get it sized,” she explained in the next video. The reality star continued, “So yes, ironically, it was my right hand in my story, but I also just got my ring sent in to be cleaned and sized, finally — it’s been, like, six months since I’ve had it. So I should have it again maybe tomorrow or Wednesday.” Tayshia then reassured fans, “Everything is good on this forefront. Thank you so much for being concerned, but we’re good. We’re chillin’.”

Tayshia’s gorgeous diamond from Zac was very visible on her left hand during a Mar. 9 Instagram video where discussed aging and skin care. It was also prominent on her finger in a Mar. 5 IG photo, where she was out to dinner in Manhattan with season 14 Bachelorette contestant Joe Amabile and Bachelor season 24 contestant Natasha Parker, as Tayshia now hosts the podcast Clickbait with the two Bachelor Nation alums.

Fans are going to be seeing a lot more of Tayshia and her engagement ring, as she and fellow former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe, 35, have been tapped to co-host season 17 of The Bachelorette. Longtime host Chris Harrison will not be returning, as he continues to take a break from the franchise following his racism controversy over defending current Bachelor contestant Rachael Kirkconnell‘s antebellum themed party photos.

Just after ABC released the statement about Tayshia’s new gig, she shared an Instagram video of her joyously skipping down the beach at sunset in Southern California. She wrote in the caption lyrics from the duo Powers‘ “Sunshine” reading, “Sunshine is gonna come now. Rain down, all over you. Good times are gonna come now, look ’round. Baby it’s true.” Tayshia had previously moved to New York over the winter to be with Zac, but filming begins on the new season of The Bachelorette in SoCal shortly.