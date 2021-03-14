Doja Cat Wears Plunging Green Gown To Grammys That Gives Off Serious Jennifer Lopez Vibes

Doja Cat gave the red carpet at the 2021 Grammys a dose of drama with her green feathered Roberto Cavalli gown!

Doja Cat made a dramatic entrance at the 2021 Grammy Awards in the most unique gown of the night. The “Streets” singer turned heads on March 14 in a Roberto Cavalli creation featuring a plunging zippered bodice and a green feathered skirt. And, she topped off the look with a black mullet with Bettie Page bangs. It’s going to be hard to top this!

Pause for a second to take in this shocking look. The top of Doja’s dress looked like a modified motorcycle jacket — but unlike any you’ve ever seen before. Her version was unzipped down to under her belly button and trimmed with lime green leather. That skirt was something to behold. Chartreuse feathers dripped from the drop waist and flowed to the floor, gliding along the red carpet. She accessorized with black and yellow platform sandals and black stud earrings.

Her Cavalli creation was giving off serious Jennifer Lopez vibes. You know the dress! JLo changed everything when she rolled up to the 2000 Grammy Awards in a plunging Versace gown patterned with green palm leaves. The iconic dress fastened at her waist with a brooch and revealed her blue underwear underneath.

Doja, who is up for Best New Artist tonight, said that she felt like she was dressing too safe lately and wanted to turn things up a notch for music’s biggest night. “I like something that’s out there. I have been very toned down lately. This is like something I have always wanted to do,” she told Giuliana Rancic on the carpet. “I saw this, there’s this little detail on the jacket that’s a cat claw. I feel like that is fully encompassing that is creating—this is what I want to be. The cat lady, let me be that.”