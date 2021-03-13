Sharon Osbourne’s ’Talk’ Co-Host Sheryl Underwood Breaks Silence On Heated Debate Over Piers Morgan

Sheryl Underwood got candid with Steve Harvey after an intense discussion on ‘The Talk,’ saying she just wanted to ‘be a better example.’

Sheryl Underwood is speaking out after her debate with Sharon Osbourne on The Talk. the two co-hosts had a heated exchange over Sharon’s defense of her close friend Piers Morgan and his stance on Meghan Markle. “I just wanted to be a better example for people that are working just a regular old job, that had to compose themselves,” she said to Steve Harvey on Friday, Mar. 12. The 57-year-old appeared on The Steve Harvey Morning Show.

“We are the only race of people that carry the race wherever we go and we’re responsible for that,” Sheryl added, going on to thank viewers for their support online. “And I want to thank everybody all over the world in social media, everybody in radio, television, news, everywhere, everybody that reached out, what power you had to make me understand you have matured Sheryl Underwood. You have matured. Because I could have messed it up, couldn’t I? I could have messed it up…I got calls from all over the world, she added.

Sharon Osbourne gets heated with fellow cohost Sheryl Underwood on #TheTalk after being questioned about her support for Piers Morgan’s comments about Meghan Markle.pic.twitter.com/8ss93gCBqz — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 10, 2021

On Wednesday’s episode of the talk, Sheryl confronted Sharon about her choice to defend Piers after he quit Good Morning Britain by stomping off set. At the time, Sharon supported Piers over his controversial Meghan Markle stance, which many felt had racial undertones. Steve Harvey went on to applaud Sheryl’s approach, saying she “masterfully” handled the scenario. “First of all, let me say all of us on this show were beyond proud of the way you handled the situation. We thought you handled it masterfully. Just really. really well and you told the truth,” the Family Feud host said.

“I did not appreciate Sharon… the way she came and talked about it and, ‘You don’t need to be crying over that. I need to be the one crying,'” the 64-year-old noted. “The problem with solving racism is when you don’t know what you’re doing is racist. If she were not Black, we’re not even having this damn conversation about the baby, the royal family or nothing else,” he explained.

Piers Morgan walks off GMTV during argument with weatherman Alex Beresford over Meghan Markle comments pic.twitter.com/MuWwgZgCH9 — Phantom Power (@PhantomPower14) March 9, 2021

On The Talk, Sharon defended her stance, asking what the “race” issue surrounding Piers has to do with her. “For me, at 68 years of age to have to turn around and say ‘I ain’t racist’ – what’s it got to do with me? How could I be racist about anybody? How could I be racist about anybody or anything in my life? How can I?” she said during an emotional bit before commercial. The topic came up after she put out a tweet in support of Piers. Sheryl replied after break: “To not want to address [Piers Morgan’s comments] because [Meghan Markle] is a Black woman, and to try to dismiss it or to make it seem less than what it is, that’s what makes it racist…bt right now, I’m talking to a woman who I believe is my friend and I don’t want anybody here to watch this and say that we’re attacking you for being racist.”

Shortly after the episode aired, Sharon took to Instagram with an apology. “I have always been embraced with so much love and support from the Black community and I have deep respect and love for the Black community. To anyone of color that I offend and/or to anyone that feels confused or let down by what I say, I am truly sorry,” she wrote on March 12. “I panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive, and allowed my fear and horror of being accused of being racist take over…There are very few things that hurt my heart more than racism so to feel associated with that spun me fast! I am not perfect, I am still learning like the rest of us & will continue to learn, listen and do better. Please hear me when I say I do not condone racism, misogyny or bullying,” she also said.

In response to the episode, former host of The Talk Holly Robinson Peete alleged that Sharon once referred to her as “ghetto” when they were working together. “I’m old enough to remember when Sharon complained that I was too ‘ghetto’ for #theTalk…then I was gone,” Holly, 56, wrote via Twitter. “I bring this up now [because] I was mortified watching the disrespectful, condescending tone she took w/her co-host, who remained calm & respectful because…she HAD to,” the 21 Jump Street actress penned. In response to Holly’s post, CBS confirmed there was an “internal review” happening around the claim.

I’m old enough to remember when Sharon complained that I was too “ghetto” for #theTalk…then I was gone💨

I bring this up now bc I was mortified watching the disrespectful condescending tone she took w/her co host who remained calm & respectful because…she HAD to🤦🏽‍♀️ 🤷🏽‍♀️#fbf https://t.co/7pnCnhM5rf pic.twitter.com/CXR4DzvlEZ — Holly Robinson Peete😷🥰 (@hollyrpeete) March 12, 2021

Sheryl also addressed the incident on her own podcast, where she made it very clear that Sharon is “a friend.” She added, “If you love your friend, you’re gonna love your friend even when your friend’s wrong,” she said. “I’m the catalyst for the bigger discussion, [which is] do you not see what this is about?” — explaining she had to exercise restraint from allowing the situation to get more heated.