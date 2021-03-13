Ben Affleck Looks Unrecognizable With Wild Beard & Major Slim Down On Set Of New Movie

Ben Affleck looked totally different while rocking a beard and a slimmer figure on the set of ‘The Tender Bar’.

Ben Affleck is sporting a whole new look for George Clooney‘s upcoming movie. The Oscar winner, 48, was spotted on The Tender Bar set looking incredibly slimmed down and nearly unrecognizable — especially when you add his full beard to the mix. Ben was also sporting a more grown out hairdo than his usual closely cropped style.

Ben debuted his salt and pepper beard at the beginning of February, shortly after his break up with girlfriend Ana de Armas. The actor apparently split from his razor, too. The growing beard, which now appears to be for work (and not a breakup charge) was first spotted when Ben was — what else? — picking up some Dunkin’ Donuts delivery from outside his Los Angeles home. If there’s anything you can count on, it’s Ben making sure he gets his Dunkin’ iced coffee fix.

Ben’s gone through some other serious changes in 2021, like that shocking Ana split. There were no hard feelings for the couple of over a year who quarantined together, according to a report; they just had different priorities in life. “Once work picked up, things started to change,” a source told The New York Post at the time.

Ben had just signed on for a supporting role in The Tender Bar, after all. And Ana was busy with The Gray Man, a film that would reunite her with her Knives Out co-star Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling. A big deal! It’s clear that Ben is absolutely thriving as a single guy now — just look at how incredible he looks!