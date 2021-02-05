Ana de Armas Listens To Cryptic Amy Winehouse Breakup Song After Ben Affleck Split — Watch

Ana De Armas listened to ‘You Sent Me Flying’ by Amy Winehouse on her way to work today. Could the song’s heartbreaking lyrics be a not-so-subtle message to Ben Affleck?

Ana de Armas, 32, and Ben Affleck, 48, were together for nearly a year before abruptly splitting in January. Neither have commented on the break-up. But, Ana may have just given fans a glimpse into her emotional state. The Cuban born beauty filmed herself on her car ride to work and shared the video to her Instagram stories on Feb. 4.

In the clip, her adorable dogs Salsa and Elvis can be seen enjoying the journey with her. Ana, who’s wearing a sea-green crewneck sweatshirt, appears to be in a pensive mood. In the background, Amy Winehouse‘s 2004 song “You Sent My Flying” is playing.

In Ana’s video, a snippet of the song’s chorus, with the lines, ‘With your battered jeans and your Beasties tee/ Now I can’t work like this, no, no, with you next to me” can be heard. The two prior lines of the chorus are even more emotional. “And although my pride is not easy to disturb, yeah/You sent me flying when you kicked me to the curb,” Amy sings, mourning the end of a relationship.

Ana and Ben began dating in 2019 after meeting on the set of their upcoming thriller Deep Water. The pair were inseparable after filming wrapped. Ana even spent time with his three kids, who he shares with Jennifer Garner — Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 8.

But last month the news broke that they had split because they were at different places in their lives. And just hours later, a cardboard cutout of the Knives Out actress was photographed being thrown in a trash bin outside the Oscar winner’s Los Angeles area home. A not so cryptic sign that Ben was moving on.