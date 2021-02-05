See Pic

Ben Affleck Shows Off New Beard As He’s Pictured For The 1st Time In 2 Weeks After Ana de Armas Split

Ben Affleck is growing a break-up beard. The star, who’s rarely been seen since news of his split with Ana De Armas broke, was photographed outside his home on Feb. 5 with a whole lot of of facial hair.

Ben Affleck, 48, and Ana de Armas, 32, split last month, after nearly a year of dating. Since then, he’s hardly been seen out. But, he emerged from his house on Feb. 5 to collect his Dunkin’ Donuts order — and show off his break-up beard.

The Good Will Hunting star wore a black puffer jacket and had his hands full with his Dunkin’ order of what appeared to be 3 large iced coffees and some baked goods. Based on the pictures, which can be SEEN HERE, the newly single actor appears to have also split with his razor and is now growing a full on beard.

Ben Affleck showing off a more clean cut look. [AP]
Of course, this isn’t the first time that the Justice League star has let his facial hair flourish. As fans of the hunky actor may remember he rocked a serious beard for his roll in the iconic 90’s hit Chasing Amy.

And, in more recent years he has opted for everything from subtle stubble to the COVID-19 fashion trend — a gray quarantine beard. His latest look appears to be free of any salt and pepper hair, which means he’s putting at least some effort into his post-split look.

His ex Ana has made some changes to her look too. The Knives Out actress recently chopped off her long hair in favor of a short bob. She showed off her new look on Jan. 17 while making an appearance on a live stream for her friend’s YouTube series, Claudia Muma en “Ser mamá es De Madre.

Ben and Ana first met on the set of Deep Water in early last year and were first linked as a couple in March 2020 when they were spotted getting close on a trip to her home town of Havana, Cuba.  They went from co-stars to co-habitating and Ana was even introduced to his three kids, Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Sam, 8, who he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, 48.