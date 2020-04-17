Ben Affleck’s Girlfriend Ana De Armas Debuts Sexy Blonde Hair Makeover — Before & After Pics

No fair! Ben Affleck’s GF Ana de Armas looks just as stunning as a blonde as she does as a natural brunette. She went with a lighter hair makeover for her new Netflix film ‘Sergio.’

Not many woman can look equally gorgeous as a blonde when they are a natural brunette. But Ben Affleck‘s girlfriend Ana de Armas is a blonde stunner in the new Iraq-war set Netflix bio-drama Sergio. It debuts on the streaming service on Apr. 17, and to celebrate Ana shared a series of selfies and other photos from when she was filming the movie as a blonde, which was before she met Ben, 47. The 31-year-old Cuban beauty has green eyes, which helps make the blonde locks look even more gorgeous on her.

Ana shared an Instagram stories pic sitting in a makeup and hair chair in a trailer on set with foils on her roots and a black hairstyling cape over her body. “Keeping the blonde for three months while traveling and filming was a struggle. #Sergio #Jordan,” she wrote over the photo. The movie’s locations spanned the globe from Brazil to the Middle East — primarily Amman, Jordan — to Bangkok, Thailand while filming in 2018. Ana shared a number of IG stories photos from those locales, thanking the local crews in the pics. And in all of them, she was a gorgeous blonde.

Ana also shared a series of selfies in her various costumes and blonde looks from the movie in an Instagram post. She captioned it, “My new film SERGIO is coming out this Friday April 17th on #NETFLIX. Working on this movie was an amazing experience and I loved playing Carolina Larriera, a very interesting, intelligent, strong woman. Here are some memories from those days.” In the fifth slide, she shared a video showing off all of the different costume testing photos for her various looks in the film.

Sergio is a biographical drama about longtime United Nations diplomat and humanitarian Sérgio Vieira de Mello, based on a documentary by the same name. The Brazilian spent 34 years devoted to helping individuals caught up in situations of armed conflict. He was eventually stationed in Iraq shortly after the U.S. invasion in 2003. Ana’s character Carolina plays his love interest, and their sweeping romance takes them to several global conflict hotspots.

Ana went back to her natural brunette after the film wrapped. She kept that color while filming Deep Water in 2019, in which she co-starred alongside Ben. The two became involved in March 2020 after shooting ended, and now the couple is self-isolating together in Los Angeles during the coronavirus lockdown.