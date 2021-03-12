See Pics

Rihanna Wears Heels With Sweatpants As Only She Can For A Night On The Town — See Pics

Rihanna
MEGA
Hailey Bieber Hailey Bieber out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 15 Jan 2020 Wearing Adidas X Ivy Park
Rihanna looks stylish and a designer Green Outfit while leaving 'Giorgio Baldi' Restaurant in Santa Monica. 12 Mar 2021 Pictured: Rihanna. Photo credit: SPW / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA738976_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kim Kardashian West Kim Kardashian out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Jul 2019 Wearing Yeezy
Jennifer Lopez 'Hustlers' on set filming, New York, USA - 04 Apr 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.
Political News Editor

Rihanna slayed in sweatpants and heels during a night out in LA, because OF COURSE she did.

Rihanna took a pair of sweatpants up a notch during a night out with her friends, proving her unique style remains unmatched. The Fenty Beauty head, 33, paired teal sweatpants and a simple top with some fabulous white stilettos while visiting Giorgio Baldi restaurant with friends on March 12. She kept things funky with a brown aviator jacket, fuzzy teal and white scarf, and a tiny matching handbag.

Rihanna
Rihanna slayed during a visit to Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, 3/12/21 (MEGA)

This is actually the third time Rihanna has rolled up to her fave restaurant this week. She rocked camo pants and a faux fur coat for her previous visit, and on March 7, another faux fur. That time, it was leopard print and she paired it with a red dress. So chic. This isn’t the first time that Rihanna has rocked sweats with heels in public and totally pulled it off.

The “We Found Love” singer was spotted arriving at JFK airport in NYC in January 2020 in a pair of baggy black sweatpants and oversized hoodie, along with a matching windbreaker. As for her shoes? Glittery silver pumps. She donned another unique sweats-and-heels combo while out and about in Manhattan once. Her outfit of choice was a pretty, light pink sweatsuit underneath a green pleather jacket. She paired the mismatched outfit with white sandals featuring chains around the ankle.

Rihanna
Rihanna dressed up sweatpants during a night out in Santa Monica, 3/12/21 (MEGA)

When she’s not staying cozy in sweats, Rihanna is going glam in Savage x Fenty lingerie. She promoted the brand’s spring collection on Instagram on March 1 by slipping into a floral lingerie set. The bra and panties set showed off her incredible body and she covered up slightly in a matching sheer robe.