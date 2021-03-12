Rihanna Wears Heels With Sweatpants As Only She Can For A Night On The Town — See Pics

Rihanna slayed in sweatpants and heels during a night out in LA, because OF COURSE she did.

Rihanna took a pair of sweatpants up a notch during a night out with her friends, proving her unique style remains unmatched. The Fenty Beauty head, 33, paired teal sweatpants and a simple top with some fabulous white stilettos while visiting Giorgio Baldi restaurant with friends on March 12. She kept things funky with a brown aviator jacket, fuzzy teal and white scarf, and a tiny matching handbag.

This is actually the third time Rihanna has rolled up to her fave restaurant this week. She rocked camo pants and a faux fur coat for her previous visit, and on March 7, another faux fur. That time, it was leopard print and she paired it with a red dress. So chic. This isn’t the first time that Rihanna has rocked sweats with heels in public and totally pulled it off.

The “We Found Love” singer was spotted arriving at JFK airport in NYC in January 2020 in a pair of baggy black sweatpants and oversized hoodie, along with a matching windbreaker. As for her shoes? Glittery silver pumps. She donned another unique sweats-and-heels combo while out and about in Manhattan once. Her outfit of choice was a pretty, light pink sweatsuit underneath a green pleather jacket. She paired the mismatched outfit with white sandals featuring chains around the ankle.

When she’s not staying cozy in sweats, Rihanna is going glam in Savage x Fenty lingerie. She promoted the brand’s spring collection on Instagram on March 1 by slipping into a floral lingerie set. The bra and panties set showed off her incredible body and she covered up slightly in a matching sheer robe.