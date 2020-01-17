Rihanna proved she is the ultimate fashionista when she arrived in NYC on Jan. 17 rocking a black sweatsuit with a pair of sparkly, crystal-bedazzled heels.

When it comes to Rihanna’s style, the 31-year-old singer never ceases to amaze us and that’s exactly what she did when she arrived at JFK airport in New York City on Thursday, January 16. Rihanna arrived at the airport looking fabulous in a pair of baggy black sweatpants with an oversized black hoodie and a massive black Mastermind Fleece Coat on top, which she chose to keep unzipped. The best part of her look, though, was her pair of Bottega Veneta Almond Pumps which were completely covered in crystals. The closed-toe heels featured a square, low heel, while the crystals sparkled as she walked. She topped her look off with a Celine Small Cabas Vertical Bag, a Rimowa x off White Clear Suitcase, a Rafaello & co Cross Necklace, and her Dior Oblique Canvas Book Tote.

We love when Rihanna rocks sweatsuits because she always dresses it up with a ton of fancy accessories and jewels. For this outing, she did just that as she threw on a chunky pearl necklace along with layered gold necklaces. A pair of pearl and blue diamond dangling earrings, oversized black sunglasses, and layered gold and diamond ankle bracelets completed her ensemble.

This is not the first time RiRi dressed up a casual outfit at the airport, in fact, she does it quite often. Back on October 15, Rihanna arrived in NYC when she threw on a pair of cozy straight-leg Needles Lewis Sherpa Pants with the matching Needles Lewis Sherpa Jacket and a Fenty Knit Turtleneck Top underneath. She accessorized with a pair of sky-high, pointed-toe Balenciaga Square Knife Terry Pumps, massive gold Jennifer Fisher Shane Hoop Earrings, a Bottega Veneta the Pouch Large Curly Clutch Bag, and a pair of black rectangle Chrome Hearts Estrel-La Sunglasses.

Rihanna is always rocking some sort of fabulous outfit and you can click through the gallery above to see all of her best looks!