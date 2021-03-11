Meghan Markle’s Alleged Email To Palace About False Kate Middleton Crying Claim Revealed

Meghan Markle allegedly emailed a royal aid for Kensington Palace to ‘set the record straight’ about the Kate Middleton tabloid story in Jan. 2020, a new report claims.

Meghan Markle‘s interview with Oprah Winfrey was allegedly not the first time she spoke out against a tabloid that claimed the Duchess of Sussex made Kate Middleton cry. The former Suits star reportedly called out Kensington Palace’s failure to denounce the gossip story in an email sent to a royal aid in Jan. 2020, Harper’s Bazaar’s royal editor Omid Scobie reported more than a year later on March 11. Omid cited an unnamed source.

The email exchange happened after Kensington Palace reportedly asked Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, to “cosign a statement against an ‘offensive’ newspaper report stating Prince William ‘constantly bullied’ the Sussexes before their decision to step away,” the new report claimed. Meghan felt like the same favor hadn’t been offered to her, according to Harper’s Bazaar‘s royal editor.

“Well, if we’re just throwing any statement out there now, then perhaps KP can finally set the record straight about me [not making Kate cry],” Meghan allegedly emailed the royal aid, the report claimed. It added, “But, as with many requests made by the couple, her suggestion was ignored. The Duchess of Cambridge, she was told, should never be dragged into idle gossip.”

HollywoodLife has reached out to Buckingham Palace as well as Meghan for comment on this report, but we have not heard back. So, we can not verify the claims made in this report. Meghan would go on to accuse Kate of making her cry, and not the other way around, during her bombshell interview with Oprah that aired on March 7. Meghan claimed that the incident took place in the week leading up to her wedding with Harry in May of 2018, which was attended by the royal family.

“A few days before the wedding, [Kate] was upset about something pertaining—yes, the issue was correct about flower girl dresses, and it made me cry and it really hurt my feelings,” Meghan told Oprah, referring to the tabloid reports about her alleged riff with Kate. She continued, “And I thought in the context of everything else that was going on in those days leading to the wedding that it didn’t make sense to not be just doing what everyone else was doing, which was try to be supportive, knowing what was going on with my dad and whatnot.”

Meghan clarified that she harbored no hard feelings for Kate. “I don’t say that to be disparaging to anyone,” Meghan continued in her interview with Oprah. “Because it was a really hard week of the wedding, and she was upset about something, but she owned it, and she apologized, and she brought me flowers and a note apologizing and she did what I would do if I knew that I hurt someone. To just take accountability for it.”

The rest of Meghan and Harry’s interview rocked the world. The former royals discussed the hardships they faced leading up to their decision to retire their royal duties in Jan. 2020 and eventually move to California. But one of the most alarming comments was made by Meghan, who said that there were “conversations about how dark [Archie‘s] skin might [be] when he’s born.” Meghan, who is biracial, did not disclose who allegedly had “several” of these conversations about her son’s skin tone out of fear that such a reveal would “be very damaging” to that person.

Buckingham Palace released a statement two days after the interview aired, saying that “the issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning.” You can read the full statement, here.