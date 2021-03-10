Salma Hayek, 54, Cuddles Up To Daughter Valentina, 13, On An ATV In The Desert

Salma Hayek shared two awesome photos of her looking flawless while posing on a desert with the sun shining behind her.

Salma Hayek, 54, proved she knows how to have a great time outdoors with her latest social media pics! The actress was happily posing on an ATV in two new snapshots she shared on Instagram on Mar. 10. In the first one, she was cuddling her daughter Valentina, 13, who was sitting on the bike and covering her face with a helmet, and in the second, she was on an ATV by herself as the sun’s glow could be seen behind her.

“Desert love 🧡 #motherdaughter #sunset,” Salma captioned the pics, referring to the desert she and her Valentina were at in the post. It didn’t take long for her fans to respond with a plethora of compliments once the epic photos were published.

“Looks like u had a lot of fun out there u deserve it 💯💯❤️,” one follower wrote while another gushed that “Salma outshines the sunset 🌅.” A third called the mother and daughter “desert roses” and a fourth pointed out how “beautiful” the sunset is. Many more left Salma hearts and heart-eyed emojis to signify their love of the post.

Although Salma tends to keep Valentina, whom she shares with husband François-Henri Pinault, 58, out of the spotlight most of the time, her latest post isn’t the first time we’ve seen the young teen. In Nov., she shared a cute family pic of her and Valentina posing in a pool with François-Henri. The post was a tribute to her hubby for International Men’s Day and included a sweet caption about her appreciation for him.

“Never in my greatest dreams I could have imagined that I get to share my life with such a wonderful and extraordinary man. You are our strength, you are our inspiration, you are our home,” the caption read.

Before that, Salma also shed light on her only child in honor of her 13th birthday back in Sept. She posted an adorable pic of her cradling a baby Valentina along with a loving message for her. “Valentina, I never wished for someone to exist as much as I wished for you to come into my life,” she wrote. “Thank you for showing up thirteen years ago on a day like today, ‘Peace Day,’ to illuminate our lives. You are my greatest teacher, my greatest joy and my greatest hope. I loved you before you were born and I’ll love you forever. Happy birthday, my shining star.”