Jennifer Aniston Hits The Yoga Mat For A Workout With Her Dog Lord Chesterfield — See Pics

Jennifer Aniston shared two new adorable pics of her ‘workout buddy’ Lord Chesterfield sitting and playing with weights.

Jennifer Aniston, 52, gave her fans an inside look at a memorable moment with her sweet dog Lord Chesterfield on Mar. 9. The actress had her pooch join her for a workout and shared two new pics of the delightful session to her Instagram session. In one pic, he was laying on a yoga mat next to a white towel and one of Jennifer’s feet, and in the other, he was hilariously biting on a weight that was on the floor.

“My workout buddy,” she wrote in the caption of the first snapshot along with a bicep and in love face emoji. “Well, that’s KIND of the idea…..,” she captioned the second along with a bone, blushing face, and shrugging girl emoji.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Jennifer’s beloved dog. The animal lover has been sharing various pics and videos of him since adopting him in Oct. and her fans always seem to love the posts. In Nov., she celebrated Thanksgiving by sharing lovely pics of them posing together as she sat on the floor and played with his ears as she also snuggled him. “We’re grateful,” she wrote in the caption.

Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston, seen here at a previous event, announced that she adopted her dog Lord Chesterfield in Oct. (Shutterstock)

A few weeks before that, when she first introduced him, Jennifer posted the cutest video of the then puppy sleeping while on his side with his paws up. “Chesterfield? Have you fallen asleep with your bone in your mouth?” she whispered in the clip. “I think you have.”

She also included a caption about her excitement over adding the new addition to her family. “👋🏼 Hi! I’d like to introduce to you the newest member of our 🐾 family….this is (a very tired) Lord Chesterfield ❤️. He stole my heart immediately. A HUGE thank you to @wagmorpets for the incredible work you do. Grateful you take such great care of these rescues and find them their forever homes🙏🏼,” she wrote.

Jennifer is known for her love of dogs so her affectionate relationship with Lord Chesterfield isn’t too surprising. Before her newest pet, she had her dog, Dolly, who she shared with ex Justin Theroux, 49. Dolly sadly passed away in 2019 and the former couple shared the heartbreaking moment they had to say goodbye in a series of Instagram photos.

She also had her dog, Norman, who was with her during some of her toughest moments, including her split from ex-husband Brad Pitt, 57, in 2005. He passed away in 2011 at the age of 15 and Jennifer got a tattoo of his name on her foot in honor of him.