Jennifer Aniston Adopts Adorable Puppy & Reveals He Fell Asleep With A Bone In His Mouth

Jennifer Aniston shared the cutest new video of a sleeping puppy named Chesterfield that she recently adopted and expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to be his ‘forever home’ in the caption.

Jennifer Aniston, 51, has a new addition to her family and he’s already capturing the hearts of her and her fans! The actress shared an adorable Instagram video of a brand new puppy sleeping on his side with a bone still in his mouth and revealed she adopted him in the caption on Oct. 11. “Chesterfield? Have you fallen asleep with your bone in your mouth?” she can be heard whispering as she records the pooch in the clip. “I think you have.”

“👋🏼 Hi! I’d like to introduce to you the newest member of our 🐾 family….this is (a very tired) Lord Chesterfield ❤️,” her caption alongside the post read. “He stole my heart immediately. A HUGE thank you to @wagmorpets for the incredible work you do. Grateful you take such great care of these rescues and find them their forever homes🙏🏼”

It didn’t take long for Jen’s followers to comment on the new pup and they were truly impressed! “we love him already!! ✨definitely a member of the faniston family,” one fan wrote. “Omg he is absolutely adorable. Rescue pets are the best!” another gushed. “Too cute,” a third shared.

Jennifer’s new puppy adoption comes over a year since she had to sadly say goodbye to her beloved Dolly, the dog she shared with ex Justin Theroux, 49. Justin shared some heartbreaking photos of the last moments they spent with their furry family member on his Instagram page on July 28, 2019 and a touching caption to go along with it. “Tonight, at sunset, after a heroic struggle… our most loyal family member and protector, Dolly A. laid down her sword and shield,” he wrote. “She was surrounded by her entire family. ‘The one that never deserts, the one that never proves ungrateful… is the dog— faithful and true, even in death.’ -George Vest — Rest In Peace Dolly #adoptdontshop #rescuedog”.

Jennifer also lost her beloved dog Norman, who was with her during some of the most challenging moments of her life, including her split from ex-husband Brad Pitt, 56, in 2005, when he was 15-years-old in May 2011. She paid tribute to her best friend by getting a tattoo with his name on her foot.